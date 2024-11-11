Sharp Takes Home Four 2024 Frank Awards

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces it won four Frank Awards at The Cannata Report's 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 7, 2024, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. This is the seventh consecutive year that Sharp has been recognized with at least three Frank Awards, for a total of 24 awards in that timespan.

Sharp took home the top honors in the following categories:

Best Manufacturer: For the sixth straight year, Sharp was recognized for its excellence in administering its portfolio of products and services for dealers.

Best-in-Class: Recognized for delivering the highest level of service and support to the dealer community, Sharp won this category for the fifth time.

Best Marketing Strategy: This award is given to the organization that demonstrated excellent marketing strategies geared toward the dealer community. Sharp was named the winner in this category for the third time in four years.

Excellence in Innovation: This award is given to the organization or individual that demonstrated exceptional creativity, originality and breakthrough thinking in developing innovative products, services, processes or solutions. The Frank Awards included this category for the first time this year and Sharp was the inaugural winner.

"Sharp's exceptional achievements at The Cannata Report's 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala are underscored by its wins in four prominent categories—Best-in-Class, Best Marketing Strategy, Best Manufacturer, and new this year, Excellence in Innovation," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. "Our Annual Dealer Survey findings clearly demonstrate that independent office technology dealers highly value Sharp's forward-thinking product innovations, transparent communication, and collaborative approach to supporting its partners. These awards highlight the mutual respect and shared commitment that defines Sharp's dealer relationships and leadership in the industry."

"We're honored to have received multiple Frank Awards and are sincerely thankful for the strong support of our amazing dealer community," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, SIICA. "These honors represent the trust and confidence our dealers have shown in Sharp over the past year as we work to bring forward innovative products, bolster business with marketing solutions and provide best-in-class service."

The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturing, financing, software and services segments of the imaging industry. Winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on topics that are important to their businesses.

This year's gala raised $220,000 to benefit breast cancer research at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation. The proceeds will go toward improving response to anticancer therapies for breast cancer patients.

