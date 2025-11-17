MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces it won three Frank Awards at The Cannata Report's 40th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 13, 2025, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. This is the eighth consecutive year that Sharp has been recognized with at least three Frank Awards, for a total of 27 awards in that timespan.

Sharp took home the top honors in the following categories:

Sharp Takes Home Three 2025 Frank Awards Including Best Manufacturer for the Seventh Straight Year

For the seventh straight year, Sharp was recognized for its excellence in administering its portfolio of products and services for dealers. Best-in-Class: Recognized for delivering the highest level of service and support to the dealer community, Sharp won this category for the sixth time.





Recognized for delivering the highest level of service and support to the dealer community, Sharp won this category for the sixth time. Best Technical Service Provider: Sharp was recognized for delivering the highest level of technical service and support to dealers, including excellence in technician expertise, responsiveness, and overall commitment to maintaining dealer confidence and customer satisfaction.

"Sharp's remarkable success at The Cannata Report's 40th Annual Awards & Charities Gala is evident in its recognition across three key categories—Best Manufacturer, Best-in-Class, and Best Technical Service Provider," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. "Insights from our Annual Dealer Survey confirm that independent office technology dealers place a high value on Sharp's innovative products, open communication, and collaborative support for partners. These honors reflect the strong mutual trust and shared commitment that define Sharp's dealer relationships and its leadership within the industry."

"We're proud to be recognized with multiple Frank Awards and deeply appreciate the incredible support from our dealer community," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO of SIICA. "These accolades reflect the trust and confidence our partners place in Sharp as we continue delivering innovative products, strengthening businesses with impactful marketing solutions, and providing exceptional service."

The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturing, financing, software and services segments of the imaging industry. Winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on topics that are important to their businesses.

This year's gala raised funds to benefit The Inserra Family Diabetes Institute diabetes research center at Hackensack University Medical Center.

