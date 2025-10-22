Atlantic will offer Sharp's BP-1200C/S Color Press with 6-Color Embellishment and BP-1360M/1250M Monochrome Series, bringing precision, reliability, and innovation to the New York production market.

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is proud to announce the addition of Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office, to its Production Authorized Dealer Program. The partnership adds Atlantic's award-winning business technology, data, and managed IT and cybersecurity services to Sharp's growing network of production dealers nationwide and reflects Sharp's continued focus on expanding its national production print footprint.

Sharp Welcomes Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office as Authorized Production Print Dealer, Expanding Access to Advanced Color and Monochrome Press Solutions

As part of the agreement, Atlantic is now able to provide its customers within the New York Metropolitan area with Sharp's new suite of production presses, including Sharp's cutting-edge Color Press Series BP-1200S/C and Monochrome Press Series BP-1360M/1250M. These production-class devices are engineered for high-volume output, professional-quality color and exceptional media handling, including 6-color embellishment capabilities, providing new business opportunities through creative output and digital enhancement.

"Atlantic is a strong addition to our Production Authorized Dealer network, and we are pleased to expand our footprint in one of the most demanding print markets in the country," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We look forward to bringing our latest innovations, including the BP-1200 Series, to more customers through Atlantic's trusted expertise."

The BP-1200S/C is a true game-changer, designed to support print professionals seeking next-level production precision with flexible inline finishing and embellishment options. As the digital production market grows, Sharp's investment in color and monochrome technologies ensures partners like Atlantic can meet the evolving demands of clients in creative and high-volume environments.

"We've always sought partnerships that bring lasting value to our customers," said Luis Villa, Vice President, Production & Industrial Print at Atlantic. "Sharp's support infrastructure, product innovation, and long-term vision give us the confidence that we're bringing the very best to our market. The 6-color embellishment capability alone opens doors to new levels of creativity and business opportunity and allows Atlantic and Sharp to service higher-end commercial print environments."

Atlantic, headquartered in New York, NY, has been providing best-in-class technology solutions to the business community since 1959. This addition further strengthens Sharp's ability to deliver Simply Smarter work environments to customers of all sizes.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation—a global technology company recently named to Fortune magazine's 2025 World's Most Admired Companies list. SIICA helps businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through secure production printers, office print solutions, commercial displays, laptops, software, and managed services. Sharp's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support remains unmatched in the industry.

