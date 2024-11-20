Sharp Welcomes Mark Quiroz as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Display Division

Quiroz will lead the overall display division at Sharp across the U.S. and Latin American markets

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), has hired Mark Quiroz as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager (GM) of its display division. He will be based out of the organization's Downers Grove, Illinois office, just outside of downtown Chicago, and will be responsible for all aspects of Sharp's display business for the U.S. and the Latin America Group (LAG).

Mark Quiroz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America's display division.

Quiroz brings nearly three decades of experience in displays and the broader B2B technology industry, with prior roles including Chief Commercial Officer and SVP GM at Masimo Consumer Business, as well as VP and GM at Samsung Electronics America and HP, Inc. He has fulfilled a major role in growing every business he has been a part of, with his greatest success in the display market.

"I am thrilled to be joining Sharp and working alongside a great team to move forward the organization's display business," said Quiroz. "I have a passion for technology and developing a collaborative environment where everyone's voice is heard, so that we can bring both partners and customers the best solutions that seamlessly address their business challenges."

At Sharp, Quiroz plans to drive sustainable growth in the company's display business, focusing on enhancing relationships with the partner community and anticipating customer needs to ensure they receive the highest quality products and support. Under his leadership, Sharp will also build on its ability to support customers globally, providing a one-stop shop to access a wide breadth of office technology solutions.

"We are excited to have Mark join us to lead our display business and further solidify our leadership position," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, SIICA. "Mark's extensive experience across many facets of the ProAV and IT space will further enhance our offerings in both hardware and our solution portfolio. We look forward to his leadership skills building on the strongest team in the industry."

