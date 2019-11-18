Sharp Wins Three Awards at The Cannata Report's Annual Imaging Industry Event

The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturer, financing, and software and services segments of the imaging industry. The winners are determined by The Cannata Report 's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on a number of topics that are important to their businesses. Sharp took home several key awards including:

Best-in-Class, which recognizes the wonderful support and value adds that Sharp offers to its dealers.

Best Manufacturer, which recognizes the outstanding portfolio of products and services for the dealer community.

Best Male Executive, which recognizes Mike Marusic's work to enhance business processes in the industry since becoming president and CEO of Sharp's U.S. B2B business in 2018.

"Readers of The Cannata Report recognized Sharp for its achievements in providing independent dealers with innovative products and leadership that enable them to meet the technology needs of their customers while also fostering a strong, positive relationship with Sharp, their channel partner," said CJ Cannata, CEO and president, The Cannata Report.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by the document imaging dealer community for our efforts. The Cannata Report Survey and resulting awards are a prestigious recognition of how the U.S. dealer community views Sharp," said Ted Kawamura, CEO Americas and Chairman of Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "We are so proud of our team and the work they consistently deliver to achieve these results, and we are delighted to be honored as a company that is leading the way for the future of the document management industry."

In addition to the announcement of the Frank Award winners, the event, held at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, N.J., on Nov. 7, 2019, raised $295,000 for Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic program benefiting the Children's Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health.

The awards mark another successful year for Sharp, after receiving four Frank awards in 2018 as well as the Copier Line of the Year award from Buyers Lab in early 2019.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility. Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs), including the advanced MX Series, feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com .

