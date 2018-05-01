Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitchen Products Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product: The Sharper Image™ and Frigidaire™ Mandoline slicers

Hazard: The small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled slicers and contact Premier Kitchen Products for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

Consumer Contact:

Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or online at www.pkp-recall.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 19,000 (in addition, about 230 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves The Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline slicers. The recalled slicers are a non-electric food preparation item used to slice and julienne vegetables. The slicers have a clear plastic container to capture the sliced food, two blade attachments (one large-blade slicer and one small-blade julienne slicer), a holder for the attachments and a plastic knob component to move and hold the food. The model number and UPC code are printed on the packaging. "Frigidaire" is printed on the side of the Frigidaire slicers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of the small blades separating from the julienne attachment during food preparation. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Beall's Outlet, Christmas Tree Shops, dd's Discounts, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Kohl's, Macy's Backstage, Marshall's, National Stores/Fallas, Ross, Target and TJ Maxx stores nationwide and online from May 2017 through April 2018 for between $13 and $20.



Importer: Premier Kitchen Products, of New York, N.Y.

Distributor: Premier Kitchen Products, of New York, N.Y.

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66644r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharper-image-and-frigidaire-mandoline-slicers-recalled-by-premier-kitchen-products-due-to-laceration-hazard-300640318.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

