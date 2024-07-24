Sharpie® is Giving Away Half a Million Markers to Inspire the Next Generation of Creativity

Sharpie Bus continues its "The World Is Your Canvas" tour to celebrate 60 years of innovation and new Sharpie Creative Markers

ATLANTA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Sharpie®, part of Newell Brands' global portfolio, embarked on a cross-country journey with the brand-new Sharpie Bus as part of the brand's "The World Is Your Canvas" tour, which aims to ignite creativity in celebration of the brand's 60-year history. The tour takes place through the end of the year, visiting events and festivals across the U.S. With four stops in the books so far, the Sharpie Bus is headed to Comic-Con in San Diego this week.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/90110511-sharpie-bus-gives-half-million-markers/

To commemorate the brand's rich heritage, the Sharpie Bus showcases iconic products from the past 60 years as well as Sharpie advertising memorabilia paying homage to the brand's leadership in writing innovation since its inception. Visitors can draw inspiration from the past and explore the future of creativity by testing out the brand's newest innovation - Sharpie Creative Markers - which feature paint-like ink in 12 vivid colors that pop on almost any surface, including black and white paper, wood, metal, acrylic, tile, and more. The new markers are building consumer interest in creativity and allowing the brand to reach more people than ever before. During the tour, Sharpie will give away half a million markers to inspire the next generation of creativity.

"The Sharpie Bus was designed to encourage people across the country to make the world their canvas and equip them with the tools they need to ignite their creativity," said Gina Lázaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "In the Bus's first three months, we've helped inspire 32,000 artists, innovators and future creators to unlock their self-expression by giving away nearly 200,000 Sharpie Creative Markers to date in Fort Worth, New York, Chicago and Ann Arbor."

Follow along on the journey by visiting letsgetcreative.com/bus-tour to see where the Bus is headed after Comic-Con! Sharpie Creative Markers are available online and in-store at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today, Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, office, and home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

