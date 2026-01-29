YANKEE CANDLE PARTNERS WITH REESE'S BOOK CLUB FOR UNIQUE 2026 CANDLE COLLECTION

Quarterly Limited-Edition Fragrances and Immersive Experiences Bring Stories to Life Through Scent

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., a leader in home fragrance and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, announces an exclusive year-long partnership with Reese's Book Club, the literary community founded by Reese Witherspoon and part of Hello Sunshine. The partnership will feature quarterly limited-edition fragrances and experiential activations designed to bring book and candle lovers together. Grounded in the Yankee Candle brand's belief that every scent tells a story, the partnership aligns two brands with a shared mission to help people reconnect with joy and the power of storytelling.

YANKEE CANDLE PARTNER WITH REESE'S BOOK CLUB FOR UNIQUE 2026 CANDLE COLLECTION

Yankee Candle and Reese's Book Club will collaborate on a collection of four exclusive candle fragrances released quarterly throughout 2026, each designed to complement the mood and themes of Reese's Book Club's seasonal reading selections. To kick off the partnership, Yankee Candle introduces its first limited-edition fragrance, A Fresh Chapter, paired with Reese's Book Club's monthly read and instant New York Times bestseller, "The First Time I Saw Him" by Laura Dave. "The Last Thing He Told Me," a 2021 Reese's Book Club selection, was adapted by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV. Season 2 of the hit series is set to debut February 20.

Inspired by a shared theme of new beginnings that are both energizing and reassuring, the Yankee Candle and Reese's Book Club pairing reflects how consumers often turn to reading and scent during moments of reflection, comfort, and emotional connection. Bright notes of pomelo capture the spark of a first impression, blooming roses echo vulnerability and romance, and warm amber brings a sense of confidence and ease, creating a fragrance designed to complement the emotional arc of the story as it unfolds.

"Reading and fragrance are both deeply personal experiences, and together they create something powerful," said Aaron Swart, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Home Fragrance. "Our partnership with Reese's Book Club allows Yankee Candle to connect with a passionate community of readers in an authentic way. Together, we're inviting both longtime fans and new consumers to experience scent in their everyday moments of joy and self-care."

Beyond the fragrance collection, the Yankee Candle x Reese's Book Club partnership will come to life through a series of experiential activations designed to foster connection and community. Planned initiatives include a pop-up event where book and candle lovers can gather to read, unwind, and connect, transforming reading into a shared, feel-good experience rooted in self-care.

Yankee Candle will also return as a partner of Shine Away 2026, Hello Sunshine's two-day immersive experience that empowers women to reconnect with their passions through storytelling, conversation, and creativity. Building on the success of the Yankee Candle brand's Shine Away 2025 partnership, where fragrance and reading were paired to create personalized experiences based on guests' olfactive and reading preferences, the brand will continue to bring its signature approach to storytelling through scent to the Reese's Book Club community.

Fans can shop the exclusive Yankee Candle x Reese's Book Club Collection at www.YankeeCandle.com. Additional details on future candle releases and activations will be announced throughout 2026.

Explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances at www.YankeeCandle.com and follow Yankee Candle on Instagram ( @YankeeCandle ), Facebook ( @YankeeCandle ) and Pinterest ( @YankeeCandle ) for the latest inspiration.

ABOUT YANKEE CANDLE

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe) Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

ABOUT HELLO SUNSHINE

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine is a multichannel media company shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club, The Home Edit and Fair Play. These brands are fast growing in reach and influence with communities that are propelled by meaningful connections, commerce experiences, and sophisticated content and media ecosystems.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

