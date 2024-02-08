Sharpie® Partners with Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze to Showcase High-Performance and Precision of Sharpie S-Gel Pens In Career-Defining Moments

Penix and Odunze will exclusively use Sharpie at pivotal moments throughout their rookie seasons as they make their mark on professional sports.

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sharpie®, the iconic writing brand part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, has launched the Sharpie Rookie of the Year program – a first-of-its-kind program that helps prolific college athletes and prospective professional draftees make their mark as they transition into the next phase of their careers. To kick off the program, the brand has signed Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze to become the official writing products of their rookie seasons.

Rome Odunze and Michael Penix Jr. are named the first Sharpie Rookies of the Year

"Michael and Rome are about to have new, blank canvases at their fingertips, and we are excited to be part of their journey into the professional ranks," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "Sharpie encourages everyone to make the world their canvas, and as highly touted draftees, we will equip them with the highest quality instruments they can consistently rely on, whether it's signing their first contract or an autograph for a fan."

As they move from college football to the pros, Sharpie will provide them with the high-performance writing products they need to feel confident and ready to leave their mark on the biggest canvas they will ever sign – their first professional contract. Armed with Sharpie S-Gel pens that feature no smear, no bleed technology, they will sign their rookie contracts with custom-made S-Gels that feature their signatures engraved down the barrel for a personalized, sleek and professional look on signing day.

"Being a left-handed quarterback also means I'm a left-handed writer. And just like my fellow lefty writers out there, I am no stranger to the woes of smearing ink and smudge marks on everything I write or sign," said Penix, the 2023 Heisman runner-up. "The Sharpie S-Gel pen has changed all that. When I'm signing my name with a S-Gel, I know I can rely on a smear-free signature."

Throughout the year, Sharpie will be sharing unique glimpses into the rookie seasons of Penix and Odunze, and how Sharpie products can be used across various canvases, categories and creations. Armed with the appropriate Sharpie for any situation, from signing contracts to building personal brands through fan autographs and philanthropic moments, the brand will help them leave their marks no matter what their rookie seasons throw at them.

"Sharpie is synonymous with autographs and signatures, and it is my go-to brand since it offers something for writing on any surface," said standout wide receiver Rome Odunze. "I look forward to making bold statements through my professional career on-and-off the field, and having Sharpie in my pockets is essential to make that a reality."

Building upon its recent World Is Your Canvas campaign, Sharpie is continuing to cultivate meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals, like Penix and Odunze, to show the world how to make an impact and accomplish their goals with Sharpie products.

Sharpie S-Gel Pens come in a variety of barrel colors, tip sizes and ink colors. They can be purchased at your local office superstores, retail stores, drug stores and through several online retailer sites including AmazonTargetWalmartOffice Depot and Staples

About Sharpie®
In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.

About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.   

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands

