Sharpie® Partners with Street Artist Kelsey Montague to Inspire Consumers to Make the World Their Canvas Through the Brand's Latest Campaign

The renowned muralist is showing the world how to make their mark with Sharpie® products through the brand's World Is Your Canvas campaign.

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the iconic writing brand part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, Sharpie®, launched the World Is Your Canvas campaign to showcase its full suite of products that have the ability to create something remarkable. The brand has partnered with muralist Kelsey Montague to display the various ways to bring the many canvases of the world to life.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011056-sharpie-kelsey-montague-world-is-your-canvas-campaign/

"Sharpie is all about generating bold ideas to impact positive change in the world," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "Through her murals across the country, Kelsey inspires others and encourages Sharpie fans to define their own canvas. The World Is Your Canvas campaign will showcase additional talent throughout the year and how they use Sharpie to bring their own canvases to life."

Known for her angel wing murals, Montague designed a Sharpie-inspired bedroom in a vacation rental property in Nashville, TN. She utilized the brand's permanent markers, including Fine Point, Ultra Fine Point, Chisel Tip and King Size, to decorate the walls with her own drawings and artwork, which was a first-of-its kind project for Montague. Strictly using these products, she revamped a once blank canvas to create a hand-drawn fireplace, TV frame and gallery wall, creating beautiful décor directly on the walls. She also used Sharpie throughout the house to create a stained-glass window and wall of cowboy boots. In this case, Montague's canvas was a house that she made a home, bringing her vision to life with help from Sharpie.

"To me, the World Is Your Canvas campaign is rooted in the idea that you can do anything and create something that is one-of-a-kind," said Montague. "That's where Sharpie and I align. We're committed to supporting others in their creative endeavors. I've personally been a fan of the brand for years and trust all of the products wholeheartedly, making working so closely with the team a really great experience for me."

To continue showcasing the capabilities of Sharpie, additional creators will share how the products can be used across various canvases, categories and creations throughout the year. Consumers can showcase their own masterpieces by using the hashtag #WorldIsYourCanvas on social for a chance to be featured on Sharpie's Instagram or win product.

Through the World Is Your Canvas campaign, Sharpie is featuring three of its most-beloved writing utensils:

Sharpie S-Gel Pens  

  • Featuring no smear, no bleed technology with best-in-class ink to deliver exceptionally smooth writing experiences

Sharpie S-Note 

  • Boasting a 2-in-1 chisel tip to work as a marker and highlighter for note-taking needs

Sharpie Core Permanent Markers 

  • Inspiring users to be bold and vivid, these original permanent markers transform the ordinary to emphasize expression

Sharpie products can be purchased at your local office superstores, retail stores, drug stores and through several online retailer sites including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.  

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.  

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands

