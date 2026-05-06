Sharp's advanced AI integration into the customer journey is recognized for excellence as Consumer Product or Service of the Year

MONTVALE, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), the consumer division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is honored to be named a winner in the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement, a globally participated program that recognizes achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. See the full list of 2026 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/winners/

Sharp’s AI-Powered Customer Experience Earns Silver Globee Award at the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement

The Globee® Awards for Achievement recognize accomplishments across a wide range of categories, reflecting excellence in business performance, leadership, innovation, operational success, and measurable impact across industries. Nominations are evaluated across local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring recognition of meaningful work at every level.

Sharp was recognized for the continued modernization of its customer experience for its consumer products business, including the integration of AI-powered tools to support both digital self-service and live customer care. The recognition builds on Sharp's 2025 Gold Globee® Award for the first phase of its customer experience transformation.

"Customer service has become one of the most important expressions of brand trust," said Grace Dolan, President of SHCA. "Our modernization efforts are focused on making support faster, smarter and more connected, from the first customer interaction through resolution. This recognition from the Globee Awards reflects the progress our teams have made in building a more responsive service experience and reinforces our commitment to using technology in ways that make life easier for our customers."

Sharp's latest efforts focus on continued enhancements to its digital ecosystem, including SHARPY, the consumer business' AI-powered chatbot, and AR visualization tools that help customers explore products and make more informed decisions online. For customers who need to speak directly with a person, Sharp has also strengthened its live support teams through investments in CRM infrastructure, call quality and data-driven service tools designed to improve the speed, clarity and consistency of support. Together, these efforts reflect a more holistic approach to customer experience, combining smarter digital tools with more effective human support.

"Customer experience does not begin and end with a service call," said Mark Smith, Vice President of Sharp Services and Support Group. "It includes every touchpoint where a customer looks for information, compares products, asks a question or needs help resolving an issue. Our goal is to make those moments easier, whether through digital self-service tools like SHARPY, online product experiences such as AR visualization, or stronger support when customers need to speak with our team directly."

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace. Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress, and measurable impact," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards.

Sharp was also recognized as the Best of Category winners in Consumer Product or Service of the Year, an honor awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category. This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by independent industry experts worldwide.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

SHCA is the Consumer Products Division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Sharp Corporation. Sharp is the only Japanese brand in the U.S. to offer a complete portfolio of major kitchen appliances, designed around people and backed by a long-standing commitment to quality and reliability. Sharp's kitchen portfolio includes its category-defining Sharp Microwave Drawer™ ovens, Celerity™ High-Speed Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Sharp Carousel® microwave ovens. The company's broader consumer portfolio also includes AQUOS™ TVs and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. SHCA operates through three distinct groups. Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA) leads sales and brand strategy from New Jersey. Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA) produces cooking appliances in Memphis, TN and Sharp Services and Support Group (SSG) provides nationwide customer service, warranties, and technical support.

Sharp Corporation is named among the top electronics companies on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2026 while Sharp Electronics Corporation is recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in NJ for the fifth consecutive year. It has received multiple honors including the Globee Gold Award for Customer Service Champion of the Year. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, Celerity, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs recognizing achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These include programs focused on: Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

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SOURCE Sharp Home Electronics Company of America