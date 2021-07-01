Sharp's Erica Calise Receives Legendary Leader Award from Sourcewell

Erica was recognized for her support of Sourcewell's mission, and Sharp's continued support of cooperative contracts. Sourcewell acknowledged Erica and her team for the development of Sharp's Purchase Order Only Program – their easy-to-use catalog for their network of salespeople and their tiered pricing system that provides discounts based on deal size. Through these offerings, Sharp has provided dealers the support they need to finance their businesses while still being able to make a profit.

"I am humbled to be recognized with this prestigious industry accolade from Sourcewell," said Erica. "Sharp is committed to being a trusted and supportive partner to our customers and dealer community and we are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Sourcewell."

This is the sixth award the Sharp team has won with Sourcewell, and Erica's team's response received the highest score in the bid evaluation process.

"I've worked with Erica since 2009, and she believed in what we were doing from the very beginning," said Dave Duhn, Supplier Development Supervisor, Sourcewell. "Her faith in us and 'all in' mindset helped us get where we are today. We are so grateful and proud to recognize her with this award."

Sharp recently announced that it has been awarded another four-year contract with Sourcewell for a 6th consecutive term.

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. The aim of the Simply Smarter Workplace strategy is to accelerate collaboration, improve efficiencies, digitize workflows, and increase information security. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

Sourcewell is a self-supporting government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota's nine service cooperatives, we offer training and shared services to our central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400+ awarded suppliers on contract. Sourcewell is driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in member communities.

