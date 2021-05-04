Sharp's Shane Coffey, Mark Myers and Yoko Endo Chosen as 2021 Difference Makers by ENX Magazine

The Difference Maker recognition program, now in its seventh year, provides the opportunity to salute the men and women of the office technology dealership and imaging industry—at all levels of an operation and across the full spectrum of providers (dealers, manufacturers, suppliers, consultants, technology and solutions specialists, etc.)—for their efforts in helping to deliver on the values and ideals of their companies.

Each year, ENX Magazine solicits nominations from its readership and selects those individuals who embody the spirit of what a Difference Maker represents. This year's class of 84 honorees is the largest in the history of the program.

"During a period in which businesses have made tremendous sacrifices to reconcile this new normal, the role of a Difference Maker is more keenly felt than ever," said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. "As businesses are asked to do more with less, it is individuals who are willing to do whatever it takes, oftentimes beyond typical work hours, that has enabled companies to survive, and even flourish, under the most difficult of circumstances. We salute their efforts."

Added Erik Cagle, editorial director of ENX Magazine, "The pandemic certainly brought to light the need and value of Difference Makers. This year's class offers some incredible tales that underscore their willingness to go above and beyond to ensure their companies are delivering on the core mission of quality technical and customer service. From executives in the boardroom to leaders on the warehouse floor, ensuring client and partner satisfaction is a value shared by all."

Shane Coffey has been working with SIICA for 25 years, developing best-in-class product lines and business strategies for dealers. Over the past year, he has successfully led his team's efforts to launch and bring to market timely solutions, including work from home technology bundles, touchless printing solutions, nearly 20 new letter/legal size printers and MFPs for home/office use, temperature scanning solutions, laptops and displays for hybrid education and corporate environments.

Mark Myers began his career with SIICA 17 years ago and has held multiple positions within the company, providing him with a unique perspective and the ability to establish strong connections with the dealer community. He balances the needs of the company with the needs of Sharp's dealers, making decisions that will positively impact Sharp's future.

As a manager within the Business Planning team, Yoko Endo's efforts have been a critical element for Sharp's dealer community. Yoko's responsibilities include calculating proper targets, creating and negotiating special programs, setting dealer rebate levels and tracking attainment among the sales teams. In this capacity, she has the unique ability to understand the needs of Sharp's dealers, sales people and the corporate factory team, which means she is able to quickly and efficiently provide an optimal path forward to ensure profitable growth for all involved. Her hard work, industry knowledge, and ability to quickly pivot has been an asset for dealers throughout the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to have Shane, Mark and Yoko represent our company as ENX Magazine's 2021 Difference Makers," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "They represent the many roles that contribute to the success of the dealer community. Each have worked hard for our dealer community despite the challenges faced over the past year. We are proud to have them on our team and look forward to their contributions to our continued success moving forward."

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 27th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document imaging industry. With a circulation of more than 25,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document imaging industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry's most prominent players.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. The aim of the Simply Smarter Workplace strategy is to accelerate collaboration, improve efficiencies, digitize workflows, and increase information security. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

