Sharp's Svetlana Savreski Honored with NJBIZ 2024 Leaders in Finance Award

MONTVALE, N.J., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced that Svetlana Savreski, Senior Director of Financial Reporting and Consolidations, was recognized as a recipient of the 2024 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance award. This accolade acknowledges the exceptional contributions of financial executives and leaders in New Jersey, highlighting their impactful efforts towards organizational success and community betterment.

Since 2006, Svetlana has been an integral part of the Sharp finance team, bringing a range of expertise including accounting, audit and analytical skills that have elevated the organization's financial reporting and business processes. She currently manages financial reporting and consolidation activities, as well as the accounts payable function. In addition, she also contributes to Sharp's retirement committee, where she partners with other cross-functional executives within the organization. Svetlana's technical acumen, organization skills and commitment to seek out opportunities to support operational efficiencies has resulted in financial growth for Sharp.

"Svetlana is an indispensable member of the Sharp finance team and she consistently exhibits professionalism and excellence in her role," said Moonsun Park, senior vice president and CFO of Sharp Electronics Corporation. "Her leadership and innovative approach have helped us achieve our financial goals and optimize our business performance. We are proud to have Svetlana on our team and are delighted that she has been honored with this prestigious award."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Award selection process involves independent judges possessing significant expertise in the financial sector. They assessed nominees on various criteria, including their industry and community engagement, innovative thinking, and personal accomplishments.

An honoree event for the award will take place on April 18 in Somerset, New Jersey.

