Shasta Pools Selects Colling Media as New Agency of Record

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a top-ranked national digital advertising and marketing agency, continues its growth by adding Shasta Pools to its prestigious roster of clients.

Colling Media has been named as Shasta Pools' Agency of Record and has been retained to create and execute an advertising and marketing campaign designed to increase awareness of Arizona's #1 pool company.

Shasta Pools

"Being chosen by Shasta Pools is a tremendous honor," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "They've been building pools since 1966 and are Arizona's most experienced pool builder. Arizona is the top pool-loving state in the nation, with one pool per 8,628 people. We look forward to helping Shasta build more of them."

"We were looking for an advertising and marketing company with significant experience in buying traditional media, and we found it in Colling Media," said Cara Hughes, Director of Marketing at Shasta Pools. "We look forward to working with the agency to help increase the number of families we can serve through our pool building, remodeling, and service offerings."

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

About Shasta Industries

Starting as a family business in 1966, Shasta Industries is the #1 Phoenix new pool builder, having designed and built over 86,000 swimming pools, remodeling over 34,000 swimming pools, run hundreds of thousands of service calls, built 100's of commercial pools and providing pool products all over the nation and globe thru A&A manufacturing and Xcel Surfaces. Shasta's purpose is to serve families to enhance their lives because they believe in bringing people together. They achieve this by living a mission of being dedicated to creating distinctive pools, innovative products, and astonishing services through tenacious execution and process improvement. They are experts in the installation of in-ground swimming pools and spas, swimming pool remolding, and swimming pool service and repair. For more information, visit shastapools.com.

