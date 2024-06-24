Shaun White And Unrivaled Sports Make Strategic Investment In Snöbahn, The Nation's Leading Indoor Action Sports Center - Ares Management Invests In Unrivaled Sports' Action Sports Division

DENVER, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, a leader in world-class youth and recreational sports experiences, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in SNÖBAHN, the nation's premier indoor action sports center with two locations in Colorado. Additionally, the company announced a strategic investment in its action sports division by Ares Management funds. Ares' investment enhances a team that includes snowboarding legend Shaun White, The Chernin Group (TCG), and Unrivaled Sports co-founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Unrivaled Sports is committed to expanding SNÖBAHN into new markets, making action and snow sports more accessible to a wider audience in the years ahead. Founded in 2016, SNÖBAHN's state-of-the-art facilities are the most efficient, effective, and affordable way to learn or advance skills in skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, and BMX. SNÖBAHN eliminates the geographical barriers traditionally associated with learning snow sports through features like revolving slopes and trampoline freestyle areas.

"SNÖBAHN is revolutionizing how young athletes engage with action sports year-round," said White. "This investment isn't about adding facilities; it's about breaking down the barriers to these sports, wherever you are located. It's about cultivating passion and skill in a whole new generation of athletes."

Bode Miller, an Olympic and World Championship gold medalist in alpine skiing, is an existing partner of SNÖBAHN. Miller was part of the grand opening ceremonies that took place at SNÖBAHN's newest location in Thornton, Colo., in March 2024.

"SNÖBAHN represents a scalable platform that's primed to grow participation in snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding, and other action sports," said Tory Palmer, Partner at Unrivaled Sports. "With SNÖBAHN's curriculum, Shaun White and Bode Miller's influential reach, and the market leadership of Ares and Unrivaled, we are excited to propel this innovative training experience into non-mountainous regions nationwide."

SNÖBAHN adds to Unrivaled Sports' growing portfolio in the action sports domain. We Are Camp, the parent company of Seek Skateboard Camp, Windells SkiCamp, Milepost 35 Mountain Bike Camp, and High Cascade Snowboard Camp, has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous elite athletes, including Canadian freestyle skier Alex Beaulieu-Marchand and American freestyle skier Nick Goepper.

"SNÖBAHN and We Are Camp represent the pinnacle of innovation in training and development," said Jim Miller, Co-Head of Ares' Sports, Media and Entertainment Strategy and U.S. Direct Lending. "Our investment with Unrivaled Sports aligns with our commitment to investing in companies that enrich communities and inspire the next wave of athletes."

"Through our successful We Are Camp properties and now SNÖBAHN, athletes love the unique experiences they encounter, which enhance their skills and deepen their passion for action sports," said Kevin English, CEO of Unrivaled Sports' Action Sports division. "This partnership is about successfully introducing action sports to more people through SNÖBAHN's professional instructors, urban-centric facilities, and Unrivaled's larger partner and resource base. And once engaged as action sports participants, SNÖBAHN will serve as a critical training for aspiring athletes nationwide, ensuring they have the support and resources to excel.

"At SNÖBAHN, our mission has always been to offer a distinctive and effective training experience that transcends traditional limitations of action sports," said Sadler Merrill, founder of SNÖBAHN. "Collaborating with Shaun White and Ares Management amplifies our capacity to empower more athletes and extend our innovative approach here in Colorado and beyond. This partnership marks a new chapter in our journey to make elite training accessible to everyone."

SNÖBAHN is currently holding its annual summer camps each week through mid-August. Spots are still available at both Colorado locations for the 2024 season. Parents can learn more about the camps at snobahn.com .

About Unrivaled Sports

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, with a significant strategic investment by The Chernin Group (TCG), Unrivaled Sports oversees a diverse portfolio of youth sports properties across Baseball, Softball, Football, and Action Sports. In partnership with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., Unrivaled Sports' Baseball & Softball division includes Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, Sports Force Parks™, Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, Diamond Nation, and the All-Ripken Games. In partnership with 5-time Olympian Shaun White and Ares Management, the Action Sports division includes SNÖBAHN and the following We Are Camp properties: High Cascade Snowboard Camp, Windells Ski Camp, Seek Skateboard Camp, and Milepost 35 Mountain Bike Camp. The Flag Football division includes the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village and Under the Lights. Unrivaled Sports also owns YTH Sports, operators of Soccer Youth. All of its properties are committed to providing young athletes with world-class experiences, development opportunities, and platforms to excel. Learn more at playunrivaled.com .

About SNÖBAHN

SNÖBAHN is a pioneering Colorado-based company dedicated to revolutionizing training for action sports. With state-of-the-art facilities in Colorado, SNÖBAHN offers year-round, indoor training for skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, and BMX. Its unique approach provides accelerated learning experiences in a safe and affordable environment, making action sports accessible to a broader audience. Each SNÖBAHN center features advanced equipment and facilities, including revolving slopes and dedicated areas for freestyle and big air jumps. By fostering community partnerships and providing exceptional training, SNÖBAHN is committed to growing the action sports community and supporting the development of future athletes. For more information, visit https://snobahn.com/ .

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $428 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,900 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com .

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

602-502-2793

SOURCE Unrivaled Sports