Shaw Industries Partners with Premise Health, Offers Onsite Health Care to Associates and Dependents

"Our associates are at the center of all we do, and their health and wellbeing is something we feel very strongly about at Shaw," states Mike Fromm, Shaw Industries' chief human resources officer. "By providing this resource for convenient, first-rate care through the Shaw Family Health Center and Premise Health, we are able to continue delivering on our promise to create a better future for our associates and their families."

The health center offers comprehensive primary care services, including physical exams and checkups, preventive screenings, acute care, and lab services. It also provides physical therapy and chronic condition management, as well as wellness coaching to support associates and dependents in their health goals.

Shaw associates covered under the Shaw Medical plan and their dependents ages 2 and older can utilize the health center to take a proactive approach to their health needs. It complements additional health benefits available through Shaw, such as access to onsite dental care .

"Shaw and Premise share a commitment to healthy workplaces, and we are pleased to work together to deliver high-quality health care services and a seamless patient experience," said Premise CEO Stu Clark. "Shaw is an innovator in its industry, and our partnership reflects its dedication to a healthy future for the company and its families."

With convenient access to health care, Shaw's forward-thinking approach is helping associates and their families get, stay and be well by promising less time in the waiting room and more spent with a provider, he added.

The Shaw Family Health Center staff includes medical doctors, family nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants, certified diabetes educators, dietitians, a physical therapist, and a wellness coach. Three of the center nurses are specifically trained to help patients manage chronic conditions, with a focus on diabetes, high blood pressure and lung diseases like COPD and asthma. With several bilingual staff members, all patient care and educational materials are available in English and Spanish.

The health center is hosting an open house on June 14 and 15. Attending Shaw associates and families will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet its staff and schedule appointments.

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company pioneering new models to deliver powerfully effortless healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience, Premise Health delivers unmatched quality, access and value through more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam. The company serves more than 275 of the nation's most innovative organizations, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.

Premise Health believes that the future of healthcare is unrivaled access to phenomenal care that costs less for clients, members and their dependents. It delivers that future today through three access points – onsite health, nearsite health, and 24/7 virtual health. It also serves as the healthcare gateway for members and dependents, connecting them not only to its own robust and comprehensive provider network but also to the broader healthcare ecosystem. The result is a member experience that makes it easy to be seen anytime and anywhere.

For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com .

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are 22,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex , COREtec , Patcraft , Philadelphia Commercial , Shaw Contract , Shaw Floors , Shaw Hospitality , Shaw Sports Turf , Southwest Greens , USFloors and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit www.shawinc.com .

