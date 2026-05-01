Shaw Industries Releases 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

Global leader in flooring and surface solutions highlights impacts of its sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy

DALTON, Ga., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) released its corporate sustainability report for 2025. The company's 18th annual report details its sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy and progress over the past year.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) released its corporate sustainability report for 2025. The company’s 18th annual report details its sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy and progress over the past year.

Shaw's sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy puts people at the heart of its sustainability efforts and recognizes that sustainability is about people and the planet. Conversations about sustainability, particularly in manufacturing and the built environment, have historically focused on energy, water and waste. As Shaw's report illustrates, those issues remain critically important, and they continue to shape how the company operates and innovates.

However, sustainability has evolved. Today, it represents something broader and more human-centered — especially in the work Shaw does to help create beautiful, high-performing spaces.

"At Shaw, we believe that truly sustainable spaces are those that care for both the planet and the people who inhabit it," said Candi Hampton, vice president of global sustainability at Shaw. "We look at our products, operations and supply chain through this lens to guide our innovation, inform our sustainability strategy and shape how we measure progress."

Shaw's key achievements in 2025 include:

Almost 90 percent of the products Shaw makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified® -- having been assessed for material health, clean air and climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness.

The company reduced its operational carbon footprint (Scope 1 and 2) by 62 percent compared to 2010.

Shaw has reclaimed and recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of flooring since 2006.

Additionally, Shaw has recycled more than 13 million pounds of synthetic turf into its NXTPlay® performance pad since that product was introduced in 2020.

Shaw provided more than 1.3 million hours of training and education to its associates – in addition to extensive education opportunities for its customers – as part of the company's effort to help people achieve their full potential.

The company and its associates donated $6.8 million to philanthropic organizations.

Shaw made substantial progress in reducing water use across its operations and manufacturing processes. As of 2025, Shaw has reduced its water intensity by 58 percent compared to 2010 based upon gallons of water used per pound of finished product.

Additionally, the report highlights key initiatives that support the company's sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy including the introduction of EcoWorx® BIO carpet tile, efforts to advance people-first places through its ongoing partnership with the International WELL Building Institute™, and the company's extensive, industry-leading efforts to remove PFAS (perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances) from its supply chain.

Reflecting on the company's progress, Shaw President and CEO Tim Baucom, noted, "I'm proud of the achievements highlighted throughout this report. We believe in the path we're on and in our ability to create meaningful impact for our customers, our associates and our communities."

The 2025 report is available at www.shawinc.com/2025sustainbilityreport.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex®, COREtec®, Shaw Floors®, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial®, Shaw Contract®, Shaw Sports Turf®, Shawgrass®, Southwest Greens®, Watershed Geo® and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $5 billion in annual sales and approximately 18,000 associates worldwide.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is a registered trademark of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

The International WELL Building Institute™ is a trademark of the International WELL Building Institute.

All other trademarks cited in this report are registered trademarks of Shaw Industries Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

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SOURCE Shaw Industries