SHAW-ROSS INTERNATIONAL IMPORTERS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION IN CENTRAL REGION

With the retirement of longtime executive Andy Halpern, seasoned commercial leader James LaFleur steps into the role of Vice President, Central Region to support growth

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers , one of the nation's leading wine and spirits importers, is proud to announce the appointment of James LaFleur as Vice President, Central Region, effective January 2026. LaFleur succeeds industry veteran Andy Halpern, who will retire at the end of the year following a distinguished four-decade career in the beverage alcohol industry.

A seasoned commercial leader with more than two decades of industry experience, LaFleur has built and led high-performing sales organizations across the U.S. wine and spirits market, with senior roles at Campari, Casa Lumbre, and RNDC. Throughout his career, he has shaped national commercial strategies, strengthened distributor partnerships, launched new brands, and guided teams through periods of significant growth and transformation. Known for his disciplined, entrepreneurial approach, LaFleur brings a strategic mindset and deep operational expertise that will support Shaw-Ross's ongoing expansion in the Central Region.

LaFleur succeeds Andy Halpern, a respected industry leader who has served as Senior Vice President, Central Region at Shaw-Ross following a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years. Halpern's tenure includes senior roles at Seagram Americas, Constellation Brands, and Glazer's Distributors, where he built deep distributor relationships and contributed meaningfully to the growth of the Central Region. His retirement marks the culmination of a decades-long career defined by strategic leadership, commercial expertise, and enduring partnerships across the beverage alcohol community.

"Andy's contributions to Shaw-Ross and to our partners across the Central Region have been immeasurable," said Scott Jove, President & CEO of Shaw-Ross International Importers. "We are deeply grateful for all that he has accomplished during his time with Shaw-Ross. As we look to the future, we are pleased to welcome James, whose experience, discipline, and forward-thinking approach align with the ethos of our organization. We are confident he will continue to build on the foundation Andy helped create.

Halpern will work with LaFleur to ensure a smooth transition into his new role. Together, their leadership marks an important moment for the Central Region, balancing continuity with the strategic vision needed for Shaw-Ross's continued expansion. With this transition, the company strengthens its commercial foundation and positions itself for sustained growth across key U.S. markets.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

