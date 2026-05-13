Shawmut Design and Construction Expands into South Florida Public Sector with Appointment of Project Executive Ruben Bravo

Firm builds on 25+-year regional presence and decades of experience in public projects to pursue aviation, transportation, and municipal work opportunities

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $2.3 billion national construction management firm, today announced its expansion into the public sector in South Florida with the hire of project executive Ruben Bravo. Alongside Shawmut's head of Florida Alexis Leal, Bravo will lead Shawmut's strategic growth across government and municipal projects, with a focus on aviation, seaport, and transportation work.

The move builds on Shawmut's more than 25-year presence in South Florida and is a key element of the firm's ambitious growth strategy to reach $5 billion.

Ruben Bravo

"As an established construction manager in South Florida, we recognize the significant opportunities across public sector work, with increasing investment in aging infrastructure and sustained demand driven by population growth and international tourism," Leal said. "Ruben's leadership and experience in major initiatives for cities, counties, aviation authorities, and higher education institutions will drive our expansion into the public sector and position us to deliver the high-quality, complex work Shawmut is known for."

With 30 years in the industry, Bravo has held leadership roles at several large, ENR-ranked construction firms, leading major project pursuits, including public-private partnerships, aviation market strategy, and design-build projects from concept through completion. With Shawmut, Bravo will focus on opportunities across Miami-Dade County and the broader South and Central Florida region, with a focus on airport, seaport, and transportation initiatives. He holds a master's degree in construction management from Florida International University and is a Florida Green Building Coalition (FBGC) Designated Professional and LEED BD+C Accredited Professional.

Shawmut's public sector expansion is further supported by an experienced South Florida team. Leal alone has worked on close to 80 public projects over 30+ years and collectively, the team brings decades of experience including Miami International Airport, PortMiami, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Florida Department of Transportation.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $2.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over 80 percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 15 offices, including Miami, West Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction