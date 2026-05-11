Shawmut Design and Construction Hosts Thousands for 2026 Construction Safety Week

Nationwide programming underscored the firm's year-round commitment to safety, total worker health, inclusive environments, and providing the right training, resources, and support

BOSTON and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $2.3 billion national construction management firm, hosted its 17th annual Construction Safety Week with a comprehensive slate of nationwide programming reinforcing its year-round culture of safety.

During the weeklong celebration, held May 4 through May 8, Shawmut hosted 387 events in more than 73 locations for employees and trade partners nationwide. Aligned with this year's Construction Safety Week theme, All in Together, which reinforces a unified focus on preventing serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) through the pillars Recognize, Respond, and Respect, Shawmut's programming emphasized both physical safety and mental well-being—reflecting its broader, year-round commitment to Total Worker Health.

"We work in an inherently demanding and complex industry. Safety Week is an important moment to reinforce that protecting our people requires constant focus, awareness, and accountability," said Les Hiscoe, Shawmut's chief executive officer. "This week is about making sure every person has the tools and mindset to stay safe—not just on the jobsite, but in every aspect of their life. Our commitment extends far beyond this week—it's embedded in how we operate every day."

The week began with a companywide opening ceremony on May 4, featuring remarks from chief safety officer Shaun Carvalho and Hiscoe, along with a keynote from Jeff Dean of AlertMedia focused on situational awareness and its role in strengthening safety outcomes. The week concluded with a closing ceremony on May 8, led by Carvalho and chief operating officer Reza Amirkhalili.

Highlights from throughout the week included:

Daily Toolbox Talks held pre-shift at jobsites and in offices nationwide , focused on emergency preparedness, mental health, fall protection, driving safety, and the risks of screen time—driving safe decision-making both on and off the jobsite.

, focused on emergency preparedness, mental health, fall protection, driving safety, and the risks of screen time—driving safe decision-making both on and off the jobsite. Hands-on emergency response training , including CPR, first aid, and AED certification; fire safety training; Narcan training; heat illness prevention; and respirator training—equipping employee-owners with critical lifesaving skills.

, including CPR, first aid, and AED certification; fire safety training; Narcan training; heat illness prevention; and respirator training—equipping employee-owners with critical lifesaving skills. Companywide educational sessions led by external experts on topics including opioid awareness, worker health and mental well-being, situational awareness, and the evolving role of AI in safety—expanding awareness of emerging risks and strengthening a proactive safety mindset.

on topics including opioid awareness, worker health and mental well-being, situational awareness, and the evolving role of AI in safety—expanding awareness of emerging risks and strengthening a proactive safety mindset. Technical training across active jobsites nationwide , including PPE demonstrations, instruction on silica awareness, dust control, fall protection, electrical safety, power tool safety, ladder safety, asbestos awareness, and confined space safety—reinforcing best practices across every project.

, including PPE demonstrations, instruction on silica awareness, dust control, fall protection, electrical safety, power tool safety, ladder safety, asbestos awareness, and confined space safety—reinforcing best practices across every project. Wellness programming designed to support Total Worker Health, including complimentary health screenings, therapy dog visits, exercise classes, and daily stretch-and-share sessions—supporting the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of employee-owners.

"At Shawmut, safety goes beyond compliance—it's a core part of who we are as an organization," said Carvalho. "We are committed to creating an environment where people are empowered to recognize risks, respond effectively, and look out for one another. Our approach to Total Worker Health ensures we are always supporting both the physical and mental well-being of our teams."

This commitment extends well beyond Safety Week. Safety is a core value embedded into Shawmut's culture as both a top-down and bottom-up business imperative. With more than 40,000 people working on its jobsites each year, Shawmut takes a proactive approach to creating a safe work environment that goes above and beyond requirements. Year-round efforts include providing the resources, support, and equipment people need to feel safe, secure, and perform their best; implementing new safety-enhancing platforms and programs through its Technology Pilot Program; and offering mindfulness training, substance use disorder education, and enhanced toolbox talks that address total worker health—including mental, physical, and psychological safety As a result of Shawmut's long-term, proactive investment in safety, the firm has seen a 79.2% reduction in lost workdays over the last eight years—and received zero OSHA citations over the past 10 years.

Learn more about Shawmut's Safety program here.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $2.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over 80 percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 15 offices, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction