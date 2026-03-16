Shawmut Design and Construction Opens San Diego Location to Expand Opportunities in a Top U.S. Market for Life Sciences

The construction management firm, which has been building in the region for more than two decades, is investing in a permanent home in University Town Center

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a $2.3 billion national construction management firm, announced it has established a permanent home in San Diego's University Town Center as part of its long-term growth strategy in Southern California and the broader West Coast market.

Shawmut has been delivering projects in San Diego since 2003, supporting clients across highly complex and fast-paced environments. Shawmut has partnered with the San Diego Padres on multiple fast-track, off-season renovations at Petco Park, most recently on the Western Metal Supply Co. Building renovation and Cutwater Agave Club. Shawmut also led the recent renovations to the Sheraton San Diego Resort.

Nationally, Shawmut has built some of the most complex, iconic and innovative spaces in life sciences, higher education, ground-up commercial, hospitality, cultural and historic, sports venues, healthcare, multifamily and retail sectors. Establishing a permanent San Diego office allows Shawmut to deepen relationships with existing clients while pursuing new opportunities in one of the most active life sciences markets in the United States.

"This is not a new market for Shawmut. We have been delivering complex projects in San Diego for more than 20 years," said Greg Skalaski, Shawmut's executive vice president of the West Region. "A permanent presence allows us to better serve clients in a region defined by world-class life sciences research, healthcare innovation, leading higher education systems, and a deep talent pool. San Diego aligns directly with our long-term strategy to grow in markets that demand technical expertise and strong local leadership."

The San Diego office, located at 3655 Nobel Drive, builds on Shawmut's broader national growth strategy, which includes recent leadership investments and expansion into new geographies and sectors, including mission critical. The firm's continued growth is driven by repeat clients and demand for complex construction solutions in high-growth markets.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $2.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over 80 percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 15 offices, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Irvine, San Diego, New York, Boston, and Miami. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction