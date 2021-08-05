Shawn McCue named CFO of 5-Hour ENERGY®

As an experienced and operationally oriented financial executive, Shawn joins the 5-Hour ENERGY® executive team at a crucial time as the company gears up for retail grown spurred by new product introductions. Shawn brings over 30-years of experience in finance and accounting, focused largely on building and scaling finance organizations at a rapid scale.

Prior to joining 5-Hour ENERGY®, Shawn served as the Director of Finance at Transtar Industries, the largest distributor of transmission repair parts in the United States. Over the course of 24 years, he has held executive finance and leadership roles at Lakeshore Toltest Corporation, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, where he was Director of M&A Transaction Services.

"Finding a finance leader to join as CFO has been a top priority, Shawn will strengthen our executive team to grow the business on a global scale," said Manoj Bhargava, CEO of 5-Hour ENERGY®. "Shawn 's broad experience is a perfect match to support our growth initiatives," Bhargava said.

"5-Hour ENERGY® has an impressive brand, a dedicated team, outstanding distribution and retail base, and supportive and engaged customers," Shawn McCue said, adding "5-Hour ENERGY® continues to innovate, and I look forward to building on its excellent go-to-market strategy and helping drive further operational excellence and growth for this incredible company."

