Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Has Increased Viewership 70% Since Last Event with Fubo Sports

The former All-Pro NFL linebacker continues to knock out the competition with his venture into extreme fighting, streamed exclusively on Fubo Sports

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) today announced viewership of the LXF10 event in August 2023 grew over 70% compared to the LXF9 event in May 2023 that also streamed on Fubo Sports. LXF continues to rank among Fubo Sports' top 10 most-watched live events. 

NFL star Shawne Merriman is the founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.
LXF 11 Event coming in October 2023
LXF 11 Event coming in October 2023

"From my days of being in the NFL and playing on the biggest platform and stage out there, I've always focused on fans first," says Shawne Merriman, founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. "Seeing this type of growth with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting tells me that the fans are enjoying our fights and the product we're putting out. Nothing makes me prouder. So, we want to continue giving these new up-and-coming superstar athletes an opportunity to put on a show the fans will love."

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting is an MMA and extreme fighting league founded by former All-Pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman. Merriman founded the league to help former athletes from other sports transition into MMA and get the athletic visibility they deserve.

Catch the next Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Event, presented by Family First Life, on October 7th at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. Tickets can be purchased at www.lightsoutxf.com

Fans can stream future LXF events on Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform. Fubo Sports is available as part of Fubo's subscription packages featuring 175+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. Stream Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and XUMO with even more fresh content across Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter and YouTube.

About Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

Founded by former all-pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) produces premier MMA events focused on developing the next great star.

