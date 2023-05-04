Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Partners with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

The partnership will focus on strategic growth of the former All-Pro NFL linebacker's extreme fighting league.

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) today announced a strategic partnership with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory. This partnership will enable LXF to accelerate its growth in the fight game.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting is an MMA and extreme fighting league founded by former All-Pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman. Merriman founded the league to help former athletes from other sports transition into MMA and get the athletic visibility they deserve.

LXF9 Event Notice

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have SeventySix Capital as a partner with LXF as we grow into an international brand," says Shawne Merriman, founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. "I brought the same attitude, dedication, and energy I had on the NFL field to the sport of MMA with Lights Out Xtreme fighting. For that reason, growth is the essential next step. Our partnership with SeventySix Capital will help us to do just that by continuing our innovation and expanding our fan reach and engagement."

SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is an innovative sports consulting group that specializes in advising teams, leagues, brands, and family offices. They help their clients navigate the emerging areas of the sports industry, with a focus on league building, sports betting, media, fan/customer engagement and esports/gaming.

"Our team is excited to bring our experience and knowledge to what Shawne Merriman has already built with LXF," says Dan Bravato, President of SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory. "Shawne has taken the business to a great place, and we are eager to get started in growing and enhancing the league along with Shawne and the rest of the team."

Catch the next Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Event on May 6th, 2023, at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank. Tickets can be purchased at www.lightsoutxf.com .

Fans can stream LXF 9 on Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform. Fubo Sports is available as part of Fubo's subscription packages featuring 175+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. Stream Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and XUMO with even more fresh content across Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter and YouTube.

About Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

Founded by former all-pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) produces premier MMA events focused on developing the next great star.

About SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is the innovative sports consulting group within the venture capital company SeventySix Capital. The Sports Advisory team leverages over two decades of experience investing in the sports industry, as well as its comprehensive network of industry leaders and experts, to direct its clients who are teams, leagues, brands, and family offices to success in sports' fastest-growing areas such as sports betting, digital & media, esports, and social responsibility. SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is led by Dan Bravato, Chris Yortsos, and Wayne Kimmel. Learn more at www.seventysixcapital.com/advisory

Contact:

Jessica Fonseca

8154091150

[email protected]

SOURCE Lights Out Xtreme Fighting