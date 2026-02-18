SHAWOOD EARNS TOP HONORS AT THE NATIONALS 2026, RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN, SALES, AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAWOOD, the premier U.S. brand from Sekisui House — one of the world's largest homebuilders — was honored with four prestigious awards at The Nationals, the homebuilding industry's premier awards program recognizing excellence in new home sales, marketing, and design. The awards underscore SHAWOOD's continued momentum across its U.S. communities, highlighting the brand's distinctive approach to craftsmanship, sustainability, and human-centered living.

At this year's ceremony, SHAWOOD was recognized across several competitive categories, including:

Best Sales Experience – SHAWOOD at Folsom

Best Website – SHAWOOD at Folsom

Best Single Family Detached Model Home 3,001-3,500 sf – SHAWOOD at Arcadia, Juniper Plan

Detached Community of the Year – SHAWOOD at Folsom

Hosted annually by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) as part of the International Builders' Show, The Nationals is the largest competition in the homebuilding industry honoring the most innovative and impactful projects across the residential construction industry. With thousands of entries submitted each year, a Gold Award recognition signals exceptional innovation, performance and leadership within a rapidly evolving housing market.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and partners to raising the bar for how homes are designed, built, and experienced," said David Viger, CEO of Sekisui House U.S. "As we continue expanding our presence in the U.S., one of our main priorities is delivering thoughtfully crafted homes and communities that prioritize wellbeing, resilience, and long-term value for homeowners. It's incredibly meaningful to see that work acknowledged by The Nationals."

Last year, SHAWOOD took home four awards from The Nationals including Best Sales/Leasing Center, Best Single-Family Detached Model Home (3,001-3,500 sq. ft.), Best Single-Family Detached Model Home (3,501-4,000 sq. ft.) and Detached Community of the Year. The brand's award-winning communities and homes showcase a distinctive blend of advanced construction technology, sustainable materials, and intentional design principles rooted in Sekisui House's global philosophy and long history of innovation through R&D. From immersive sales environments to precision-engineered homes, SHAWOOD continues to introduce a new standard for quality, comfort, and durability in the U.S. housing market.

SHAWOOD communities are meticulously designed, blending modern, precision-engineered homes with natural beauty. Every home is designed with advanced construction technology, sustainable materials, and a deep focus on comfort, durability, and energy efficiency.

For more information about SHAWOOD, visit Shawood.com .

About SHAWOOD

SHAWOOD is a signature brand of Sekisui House, one of the world's largest homebuilders. Revolutionizing U.S. homebuilding, SHAWOOD breaks away from the widespread uniformity of current building practices and philosophy. Its proprietary framing system, the first of its kind in the U.S., results in homes that are resistant to natural disasters like earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, providing safety and peace of mind. SHAWOOD's human-centered design principles exemplify harmony and beauty, blending architectural excellence, biophilic design, and thoughtful living spaces meant to promote serenity and human connection. This commitment to safety, resilience, sustainability, and innovation is the catalyst for SHAWOOD's mission to build homes that cultivate wellbeing, bringing to life the Sekisui House global vision to make home the happiest place in the world.

About Sekisui House

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of the world's largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2.7 million homes1. Based in Osaka, Sekisui House has over 350 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates2, over 32,000 employees3 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With "Love of Humanity" as its corporate philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security, and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy houses with more than 80,0004 of them built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, Australia, and Singapore.

*1 ; 2,706,837 homes delivered (As of January 31, 2025)

*2 ; 369 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (As of July 31, 2025)

*3 ; 32,804 employees (As of July 31, 2025)

*4 ; 89,352 net-zero-energy houses (As of March 31, 2025)

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.