SHE Media and Mirror Digital Join Forces to Deliver Inclusive, Performance-Driven Media for Leading Brands

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHE Media and Mirror Digital today announced a strategic partnership, uniting two industry trailblazers to change how brands reach inclusive audiences. This alliance brings together Mirror Digital's cultural authority and creator-led story-telling expertise with SHE Media's premium inventory and first-party audience data capabilities.

Mirror Digital has been a leader in connecting Fortune 100 brands with culture-first audiences through authentic storytelling. By uniting SHE Media's scale, data capabilities, and premium publishing network with Mirror Digital's deep cultural expertise, the partnership offers advertisers an effective way to engage consumers with authenticity and impact in trusted, brand-safe environments.

Together, SHE Media and Mirror Digital bring more than 30+ years of experience in digital publishing and media. This partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to advancing representation in the industry and helping brands connect with high-intent consumers responsibly, efficiently, and at scale.

"At SHE Media, we've long believed that the most powerful media is built on trust — in content, creators, and the communities we serve. For years, we've cultivated premium environments that connect millions of women across every stage of life. By partnering with Mirror Digital, we're amplifying that impact with a collaborator who shares our values and deepens our cultural reach," said Kristen Fairback, Chief Commercial Officer of SHE Media. "In a landscape where fragmentation and declining identity signals challenge brands, together we're offering a solution — trusted, culturally relevant media that drives both reach and results."

"For more than a decade, my vision has been to make culture and media inclusive and truly reflective of all voices," said Sheila Marmon, Founder & CEO of Mirror Digital. "We are at our best when we are all seen, heard, and represented. Our partnership with SHE Media introduces a platform to deliver truly inclusive media at scale, building a new model for culture-first, performance-driven media for leading brands."

About SHE Media:

As a top 10 lifestyle media company, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment. SHE Media's flagship brands SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, and Soaps produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About MIRROR DIGITAL:

Mirror Digital is an inclusive media and marketing company connecting the world's leading brands to 78MM+ culture-first consumers. Founded in 2012, Mirror Digital provides a proprietary publisher platform, Creator partnerships, and precision data targeting to deliver campaigns that are both culturally authentic and performance-driven. We strive to ensure every community is seen, heard, and represented because inclusion isn't a niche — it's our competitive advantage. Mirror Digital is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA - learn more at mirrordigital.com.

SOURCE SHE Media