The Award-Winning SHE Media Co-Lab Returns to SXSW®, Spotlighting the Future of Women's Health

Set for March 14 and 15 at 612 W 4th St. in Austin, the signature SXSW destination brings together leaders shaping the future of women's health.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning SHE Media Co-Lab returns to SXSW® for its fourth year, convening leading voices across healthcare, media, and culture on March 14 and 15 at 612 W 4th Street for two days of programming centered on innovation, transformation, and connection.

Confirmed speakers include Dr. Vonda Wright, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Constance Zimmer, Kate Bowler, Chaunté Lowe, Gabby Reece, Gretchen Rubin, Scott Galloway, and Robin Arzón, with additional speakers to be announced.

The SHE Media Co-Lab returns to SXSW® for its 4th year, convening leading voices across healthcare, media, and culture on March 14 and 15 at 612 W 4th Street for two days of programming centered on innovation, transformation, and connection.

"The SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW was created to bring together the full ecosystem of women's health, from doctors and researchers to patients and advocates, alongside the brands dedicated to serving them," said Kristen Fairback, Chief Commercial Officer, SHE Media. "It is a creative, solutions-driven platform that fosters authentic engagement and strategic brand partnerships, where integrated experiences strengthen relationships between our mission-driven partners and the communities they serve."

Sessions throughout the two-day event will address critical areas of health including longevity, hormone health, sexual wellness, radical self-advocacy, mental health, and healthcare access, igniting bold ideas and actionable change across every phase of life. The programming will also extend beyond the stage through curated activations including workout classes and a wellness-focused smoothie bar.

The SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW is recognized for shaping the national conversation around women's health and advancing solutions-driven dialogue.

Additional speakers and talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

More information, including a list of sponsors and the agenda for the 2026 SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW®, can be viewed at https://www.shemedia.com/sxsw-2026

Registration is free; to RSVP, visit https://shemedia.swoogo.com/smcolab26.

MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED. For press credentials to attend and cover the SHE Media Co-Lab, please send a request to [email protected] .

About SHE Media:

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment. SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows , Flow Space , StyleCaster , and Soaps , produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X .

SOURCE SHE Media