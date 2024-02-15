SHE Media Launches Strategic Partnership with Direct Digital Holdings' Colossus SSP to Increase Advertiser Access to a Powerful Female Audience

Colossus SSP's Inclusive Marketplace Approach to Further Advance SHE Media's Work in Fueling Growth of Women-Owned & Diverse-Owned Properties

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses, LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), announced today that SHE Media, the top 10 lifestyle media group that includes SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and BlogHer, has selected Colossus SSP as a new supply-side platform partner. Colossus SSP has a strong track-record in connecting advertisers with a truly inclusive audience, at scale, tapping into a range of multicultural / diverse publishers, as well as top-tier general market media.

Colossus SSP will serve as a programmatic exchange sell-side partner for SHE Media's flagship brands and other properties, all of which are focused on providing useful and inspiring high-quality content for women, reaching a total audience of 74+ million users per month[1]. Key to the partnership, Colossus SSP will provide access to inventory across SHE Media's Meaningful Marketplaces – a robust community of independent, premium, women-owned and diverse-owned publishers that SHE Media assists with monetization, operations and educational services.

"The tens of millions of women that visit SHE Media properties and engage with its content are a tremendous asset to advertisers across category sectors," said Mark D. Walker, CEO and Co-Founder, Direct Digital Holdings. "Not only do women represent more than half of the U.S. population, they are responsible for 85 percent of the day-to-day spending decisions and 80 percent of all healthcare choices for the family. Partnering with SHE Media will open Colossus SSP's pipeline of advertisers to this valuable audience. In addition, it's an honor to work with a company that also champions inclusivity across the media and marketing ecosystem."

"SHE Media's strategic partnership with Direct Digital Holding's Colossus SSP will further solidify both companies' deep-seated commitment to the economic growth of women-owned and diverse-owned media," said Kate Calabrese, SVP, Media Solutions, SHE Media. "This integration will deliver an additional pathway to match advertisers with both the audiences they intend to reach and with the independent publishers whose businesses they are dedicated to support."

"We are excited to be working with SHE Media because it is such a perfect fit for Colossus SSP. Their dynamic female-focused content and coveted female audience are very much aligned with the needs of the advertisers that we serve," added Lashawnda Goffin, CEO, Colossus SSP.

About SHE Media

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment. SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and BlogHer, produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 125,000 clients monthly, generating over 300 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

