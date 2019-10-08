She Sets The Score: W Hotels Announces Appointment Of Leah Chisholm As Music Director, North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- She knows what you'll be hearing...W Hotels Worldwide today announced its newest member of its Global Music Collective with the appointment of Leah Chisholm (AKA LP Giobbi) as Music Director, North America. First introduced in 2015, the Global Music Collective is comprised of four music industry experts representing North America, Europe/Africa/Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. In her role, Chisholm will guide the sound behind each W hotel in North America in coordination with on-site Music Curators who will work together to carefully craft in-hotel playlists, live performances from rising local talent and W Sound Suite (W recording studios) sessions. The North America Music Director position was previously held by Paul Blair (DJ White Shadow) since 2015.

Leah Chisholm (AKA LP Giobbi), Music Director of North America for W Hotels

"The role of Music Director is an essential position, responsible for shaping how our guests experience music everyday in W hotels around the world - from curated playlists establishing the mood 24/7 to Living Room Live performances setting the W stage," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Leah is someone very special and talented, who empowers women in the music industry and makes waves wherever she goes. We know her ear for talent will continue to make W hotels the place to discover new and next talent."

Leah Chisholm (who performs as LP Giobbi) is a producer, DJ, piano player, music director, and self-proclaimed synth warrior goddess based in Los Angeles. Like W, Chisholm's passions are boundless. Her aptitude for all things creative is evident in her diverse roster of performances and projects. Chisholm began her journey in music as a pianist in Oregon, eventually graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in jazz piano performance. Though Chisholm still plays keys, she has gone on to earn a reputation in electronic music, playing sets in eight countries in 2019 alone. When she's not collaborating or touring with the likes of Sofi Tukker, Madeon, Jax Jones, Hotel Garuda or Autograf, she's co-founding burgeoning publishing companies and touring parties ( Animal Talk Collective ), heading up a thriving non-profit organization to address the lack of representation and equity for women in electronic music ( FEMMEHOUSE ) and running her namesake apparel business ( GIOBBI ).

Chisholm will play an integral role in ongoing music initiatives at W. The Global Music Collective works closely to support global music programs such as Wake Up Call (the signature W music festival series, coming to W Dubai October 10-12), W Records (the brand's own record label), recording sessions in W Sound Suites and Living Room Live performances at more than 55 W hotels around the world.

W has a long-standing love of music and a track record of breaking down boundaries between the travel and music industries to create unique guest experiences. For example, W was the first hotel brand to appoint a Global Music Director (Michaelangelo L'Acqua in 2009); the first hotel company to create a collective of music industry talent to advise and inspire on-site offerings (Global Music Collective 2015); and the first hotel brand to launch an on-site multi-day music festival (Wake Up Call, 2016). W continues to reach far beyond the expected to embrace music from the moment guests step inside to long after their stay (via the successful W app which features more than 300 hours of curated music).

To learn more about what W has in store for music lovers everywhere, visit http://theangle.whotels.com/music.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with over 55 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

