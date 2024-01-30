SheaMoisture Partners with Coco Jones to Launch its 1st Ever Deodorant Range Designed for Melanin-Rich Skin

NEW range is Black dermatologist-approved and goes beyond odor and sweat protection to address common skin needs for Black and Brown skin

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SheaMoisture announced the launch of its first-ever deodorant range which includes six antiperspirants and two whole-body deodorant options designed specifically for the needs of melanin-rich skin. The line is Black dermatologist approved and offers products addressing even skin tone, moisturization, and smooth skin while providing odor and sweat protection.

SheaMoisture full deo range collection. Award-winning artist Coco Jones

As part of the launch, SheaMoisture is partnering with award-winning artist Coco Jones, who's also a 5x nominee for the upcoming biggest night in music, to highlight the importance of addressing the holistic needs of melanin-rich skin. The singer-songwriter and actress actively inspires Black and Brown women to never compromise or settle – and this extends to our beauty and personal care regimen.

With a thirty-year history of developing nourishing beauty products for women of color, SheaMoisture understands the importance of broadening its portfolio to better serve all the personal care needs of consumers with melanin-rich skin. SheaMoisture research1 found that 80% of Black and Hispanic consumers feel like beauty and personal care products are made for someone else, which inspired the brand to go beyond their current offerings and expand into the deodorant category.

"This new deodorant line is a monumental launch for SheaMoisture, as we've used proprietary technology to develop effective products specifically for us that go beyond functional deodorant benefits," says Dawn Williams-Thompson, Head of NA Personal Care Design for Retail & Local Brand Development at Unilever. "The deodorants also feature beautiful, culturally iconic fragrances for an added sensorial experience, with our leading scent being Coconut and Hibiscus, a Shea fan favorite."

The new products were formulated using premium ingredients, including moisturizers like fair-trade shea butter. The full range also boasts up to 48-hour odor control and invisible application, offering the protection and skin care needed to move with enhanced confidence.

"As a Black woman gynecologist, I know firsthand how important it is to have products that are tailored solutions for rich melanin skin. Our skin requires thoughtful care and deserves deodorant options that provide both effective odor protection and care for our melanin-rich skin's specific needs and sensitivities," said Dr. Kameelah Phillips, MD a board-certified OB/GYN. "To that end, SheaMoisture completely delivers on their promise with this collection."

The six antiperspirant underarm sticks feature a smooth-glide application and a no paraben and no mineral oil formula that provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection while restoring moisture to dry skin. The full line delivers solutions for key skin needs and includes the following deodorant products:

SheaMoisture Antiperspirant Underarm Deodorant Range

Moisturizing – with Raw Shea Butter & Hyaluronic Acid, delivers all-day moisture to dry skin and features a warm spice scent

Even Tone – with Vitamin C & Niacinamide, helps visibly even skin tone with daily use and features a fresh citrus and peach scent

Smoothing – with Manuka Honey & Retinol, helps smooth rough and dry skin while offering a delicate floral and sweet honeysuckle fragrance

Fresh – for all-day freshness and care, complemented by Shea's iconic Coconut & Hibiscus scent

Sensitive – with Aloe Vera & Ceramides and a dermatologist-tested hypoallergenic formula

Soothing Post-Shave – with Vitamin E & Kukui Nut Oil, actively soothes and calms dry skin, complemented with a savory scent that includes touches of powder for a soothing combination

SheaMoisture whole body deodorants are plant-based, aluminum and baking soda-free for solutions that are safe and effective for whole body, external usage – from underarms to bikini lines to feet – anywhere you want external odor control. The innovative formulas are non-irritating and don't require a transition period of detox. Additionally, both products feature the brand's signature Coconut & Hibiscus scent for tropical all-day freshness:

SheaMoisture Whole Body Deodorant Range

Whole Body Deo Cream – with proven sweat absorption, and Black gynecologist-approved

Whole Body Invisible Stick – with an anti-friction, smooth glide application

The SheaMoisture Deodorant range gives Rich Melanin skin the protection it deserves. The full line is available starting today on Amazon.com and will be available nationwide at food, drug, and mass retailers on February 5th. Learn more about the products at SheaMoisture.com/Deodorants-For-Melanin-Rich-Skin and follow the conversation on social and with Coco Jones via #SheaDeoForUs.

About SheaMoisture:

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader committed to serving the Black community through strategic investment and community give back. SheaMoisture recognizes the power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality with the belief that commerce can bring true economic independence. Every year SheaMoisture reinvests at least 1% of net sales directly into economic opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners. With every purchase, you're helping to fund investments that support funding for Black-owned business, entrepreneurial education, crisis response, equitable purchasing, and ethical sourcing. SheaMoisture develops no compromise beauty products that help every member of the Black community live their healthiest, most beautiful lives. Shea butter is one of the brand's core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties, and sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, providing fair wages and creating economic opportunities. The company offers products in hair care, bath, body, skin care, deodorant, baby and men's categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever. Join the conversation online by tagging @SheaMoisture and #SheaDeoForUs.

