Eli Lilly's newly FDA-approved once-daily weight loss pill now available through Shed's patient-centered care platform

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed, a leading online health and wellness platform, today announced it is now offering Foundayo™ (orforglipron), Eli Lilly and Company's FDA-approved once-daily oral GLP-1 therapy for weight management. The addition gives Shed members a clinically proven, needle-free alternative to injectable GLP-1 treatments — one that requires no special meal timing and fits naturally into everyday life.

Shed Adds Foundayo™ to Its Platform, Expanding Oral GLP-1 Access for Patients Nationwide

Foundayo is indicated for adults with obesity, or adults who are overweight with at least one weight-related health condition, and is intended to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. In clinical trials, patients using the highest dose achieved an average weight loss of 12.4% of their body weight at 72 weeks.¹

"Expanding access to therapies like Foundayo reflects our commitment to offering the most complete wellness journey possible," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "For patients who have wanted the benefits of a GLP-1 without the barrier of injections, this is a significant step forward."

Shed's platform allows patients to complete a full evaluation online, connect with a licensed healthcare provider, and — if appropriate — receive a personalized treatment plan that may include Foundayo as part of a broader care strategy. The process is entirely online, with medications shipped directly to members' doors.

The addition of Foundayo builds on Shed's existing suite of GLP-1 health solutions, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive destination for evidence-based weight loss and wellness care, further leaning into its mission to offer the most complete wellness journey.

Foundayo™ is now available to eligible patients through Shed. Visit tryshed.com to learn more.

About Shed

Shed is a modern health and wellness platform helping people feel their best — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Combining evidence-based treatments with personalized coaching, education, and ongoing provider support, Shed makes sustainable wellness simple and accessible. For more information, visit tryshed.com.

Important Safety Information

Foundayo™ (orforglipron) is a prescription medicine. It may cause thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. Do not use if you or a family member have ever had medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting. Foundayo should not be used with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. Always consult a licensed healthcare provider to determine if Foundayo is appropriate for you. This is not a complete list of risks — please review the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

¹ Wharton S, et al. "Orforglipron for Obesity." New England Journal of Medicine. 2025. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2511774. Results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial in adults with obesity without type 2 diabetes. Highest dose (36 mg capsule equivalent); average weight loss of 12.4% at 72 weeks using the efficacy estimand. Individual results may vary.

Shed is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. Foundayo™ is a trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Shed is an independent telehealth platform that offers access to FDA-approved medications, including those manufactured by third parties, through licensed healthcare providers.

Media Contact:

Jamie Neider

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SOURCE Shed