Shed Launches Three New Wellness Solutions: Microdose GLP-1, NAD+ and Glutathione for Energy, Clarity, and Healthy Aging

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed, the wellness brand known for health and weight-loss solutions, has launched three new products to support long-term health: Tirzepatide Microdose GLP-1 injections, oral NAD+ tablets and Glutathione injections. These offerings build on Shed's mission to offer straightforward tools that support how the body actually works.

"People are looking for wellness tools that work with their bodies, not against them," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "With microdose GLP-1, NAD+, and Glutathione, we're giving our community practical options to boost energy, focus, resilience, and long-term vitality—without chasing extremes. These programs reflect our belief that real wellness isn't about hacks or hype—it's about helping people feel better every day, in ways that last."

Simple Tools for Real-Life Wellness

Microdose GLP-1

Shed's microdose GLP-1 program offers low-dose versions of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide to support metabolism, energy, and focus—without the intense side effects often seen at full-strength doses. Designed for people who want subtle, sustained support, these lower doses may promote healthy aging, reduce inflammation, and support mitochondrial health while keeping daily function and mood stable. Plans start at $149/month, available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and D.C.

NAD+ Therapy

Offered via injections, tablets, and nasal spray, Shed's NAD+ program helps restore levels of this essential coenzyme that declines with age—supporting brain function, energy production, and cell repair. Plans start at $144/month.

Glutathione Injections

Glutathione is one of the body's most powerful antioxidants, and Shed's new injectable format makes it easy to deliver a therapeutic dose straight to the system. These daily or weekly shots help neutralize oxidative stress, support immune health, and promote clearer skin and cellular detoxification. They're a practical option for people looking to boost recovery, resilience, and day-to-day vitality without the guesswork. Plans start at $49/month.

A Wellness Philosophy Rooted in Reality

"Our customers are done with burnout culture and quick fixes," added Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "With microdose GLP-1, NAD+, and Glutathione, we're offering real tools people can use every day—tools that fit into life and work with the body. This isn't about chasing trends. It's about helping people feel better and stay strong in a way that lasts."

About Shed

Shed is a modern health and wellness brand helping people feel their best—physically, mentally, and emotionally. From weight-loss science to longevity support, Shed's programs combine premium formulations with education, coaching, and care. With a focus on sustainability and simplicity, Shed empowers people to take control of their wellness journey at every stage of life. For more information, visit www.tryshed.com.

