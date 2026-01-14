Shed Expands GLP-1 Weight-Loss Offerings with Wegovy® Pills via NovoCare

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed, a leading health and wellness platform focused on accessible, clinician-guided care, today announced the expansion of its GLP-1 weight-loss programs with the introduction of Wegovy® pills via NovoCare. This new offering provides members with flexible, medically supervised options designed to meet patients where they are in their weight-loss journey.

Through Shed's GLP-1 Weight-Loss Programs, eligible members can now access Wegovy® in both oral and injectable formats, backed by ongoing support and personalized care.

Wegovy® Pill Program

  • Starting at $149/month

  • Once-daily oral dosing

  • Standard protocol begins at 1.5 mg daily

  • Dosage is gradually increased every 30 days

  • Titrates up to a maximum dose of 25 mg, as clinically appropriate

Wegovy® Injection Program

  • Starting at $199/month

  • Once-weekly injectable dosing

  • Initiates at 0.25 mg weekly for the first 4 weeks

  • Dosage escalates every 4 weeks following the standard titration schedule

  • Progresses to a maintenance dose based on individual response

In addition to Wegovy®, Shed continues to offer Zepbound® and Wegovy® GLP-1 Weight-Loss Programs, giving members multiple evidence-based options under one care model.

Shed Membership

  • Starting at $99/month (medication pricing is additional)

  • Includes access to GLP-1 programs, including Wegovy® and Zepbound®

  • Ongoing provider oversight, progress tracking, and clinical support

  • A comprehensive, patient-first approach to sustainable weight management

"By offering both oral and injectable Wegovy® options, we're expanding access and choice for patients who want clinically proven weight-loss solutions without a one-size-fits-all approach," said Morley Baker, CEO at Shed. "This launch reinforces Shed's commitment to making high-quality, medically guided weight-loss care more accessible and personalized."

Shed's GLP-1 programs are designed for individuals seeking effective, science-backed weight-loss tools paired with expert support—helping members achieve real, sustainable outcomes.

For more information or to get started, visit tryshed.com.

About Shed
Shed is a modern health and wellness brand helping people feel their best—physically, mentally, and emotionally. From weight-loss science to longevity support, Shed's programs combine premium formulations with education, coaching, and care. With a focus on sustainability and simplicity, Shed empowers people to take control of their wellness journey at every stage of life. For more information, visit tryshed.com.

