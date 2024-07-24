SHEIN Brings K-POP Fashion to Life as Exclusive Fashion Partner for KCON LA 2024

Trend-Setting Collection and Interactive Experiences Await at Premier K-POP Fan & Artist Festival

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, announced today that for the first time, it will be the exclusive fashion partner for KCON LA 2024, the premier K-POP Fan & Artist Festival. This new partnership merges cutting-edge fashion with the electrifying world of K-POP, offering fans an unprecedented immersive experience.

In addition to being the exclusive fashion partner for the event, SHEIN has curated an exciting collection specifically inspired by K-POP aesthetics, featuring affordable, stylish apparel and accessories with prices ranging from $10 to $30. Now available for purchase at SHEIN.com, this collection allows fans to express their passion for K-POP through fashion, bringing the vibrant energy of the genre to their everyday style.

As part of its collaboration with KCON LA 2024, SHEIN will bring many interactive experiences and activations to the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with some of their favorite artists through special appearances and programming featuring K-POP sensations STAYC and. Attendees can also enjoy free accessory giveaways and personalize their own photo card keychains with charms and gems. Additionally, SHEIN is sponsoring KCON's Relay Dance Battle, giving K-POP cover dance groups a chance to show off their moves. The Grand Prize winner will have the chance to have their own professionally produced dance video sponsored by SHEIN, receive a $1500 SHEIN gift card and perform live at KCON LA 2024 on the M&G STAGE with K-POP group STAYC.

"We are thrilled to partner with KCON LA 2024 as the exclusive fashion sponsor," said George Chiao, president of SHEIN U.S. "This collaboration highlights both our commitment to setting fashion trends and our passion for supporting cultural diversity and creativity, including the vibrant K-POP community. We look forward to bringing fans closer to the K-POP experience through our unique activations and exclusive collection."

KCON LA 2024 will take place over three days, from July 26 to July 28, transforming Los Angeles into the ultimate destination for K-culture enthusiasts. Spread across the iconic venues of Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, attendees can expect an unparalleled celebration of Korean entertainment, music and fashion. SHEIN's inaugural partnership with KCON promises an unforgettable experience, uniting fans and stars alike in the heart of the entertainment capital. This partnership highlights the best of K-POP, promising a weekend of engaging activities and stylish celebrations.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

