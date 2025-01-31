SHEIN Conducted Over Two Million Product Safety Tests in 2024, Reinforces Commitment to Product Safety and Sustainability

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN today announced that it conducted over two million product safety tests in 2024, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to ensuring high standards in product quality and consumer safety. The tests were conducted in collaboration with leading third-party testing agencies such as Intertek, SGS, Bureau Veritas (BV), and TÜV, as well as at a CNAS-accredited laboratory.

In 2025, SHEIN plans to invest more than US$15 million to further strengthen its product safety testing and compliance protocols.

A Continuous Multi-Faceted Product Safety System

SHEIN has built and implemented a multi-faceted product safety protocol to ensure product compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well as to SHEIN's own standards of product safety. The system, which spans before, during, and after the sale process, is focused on overseeing product safety and ensuring that products meet compliance requirements:

1. Standards and Policies: SHEIN vendors are required to comply with the applicable product safety laws and regulations in the countries we operate in, as well as the controls and standards that SHEIN has put in place, such as SHEIN's Restricted Substances List (RSL), and SHEIN's codes of conduct for vendors.

2. Documentation and Certification Review: Vendors are required to submit documentation for products from categories such as electronics, children's toys, children's products, baby products, cosmetics, medical devices, light industry products, personal protective equipment (PPE), and textiles with specific regulatory requirements for SHEIN's system checks and manual reviews. Simultaneously, SHEIN is dedicated to providing comprehensive education and training for vendors, in order to continually improve their understanding of product compliance requirements.

3. Monitoring and Testing: Product safety tests, including chemical tests, are carried out throughout the sales cycle, in collaboration with leading third-party testing agencies such as Intertek, SGS, Bureau Veritas (BV), and TÜV, as well as at a CNAS-accredited laboratory. In 2024, SHEIN performed more than two million tests, including chemical tests, with third-party these agencies, as well as a CNAS-accredited laboratory.

4. Dynamic Evaluations: SHEIN conducts dynamic evaluations of vendors based on multi-dimensional aspects such as the product testing pass rate and negative feedback rate. Once a vendor's performance is assessed to be non-compliant or in violation of our requirements, SHEIN will take measures against the vendor such as removing the product listing, vendor point deductions, putting in place re-order restrictions, or even termination of the partnership, depending on the severity of the case. Upon learning of any claim against a product, SHEIN immediately removes the product as a precautionary measure while we conduct an investigation.

Over the last year, the company has terminated its engagement with more than 260 sellers on its marketplace who did not meet compliance requirements.

"Ensuring that our customers can shop with peace of mind is paramount at SHEIN," said Leonard Lin, President of EMEA and Global Head of Public Affairs for SHEIN. "From design to delivery, we all work to protect our customers at every step of the process. We have continued to expand our rigorous testing efforts, working with some of the world's top global testing agencies, to ensure that our products meet the highest standards and we continue to invest in enhancing our approach."

Advancing Corporate Responsibility Initiatives

As part of its broader commitment to corporate responsibility, SHEIN has also recently announced several key initiatives:

1. Appointment of Mustan Lalani as Head of Global Sustainability

SHEIN has appointed Mustan Lalani as its Head of Global Sustainability, further strengthening its commitment to driving responsible business practices across its supply chain. Mustan will lead SHEIN's efforts to help address the challenges that face the entire industry through innovation and technology, as part of our evoluSHEIN roadmap, SHEIN's comprehensive strategy for addressing social and environmental issues.

2. Breakthrough in Polyester Recycling with Donghua University

SHEIN earlier announced the development of an innovative polyester recycling process that accepts a wider range of feedstock materials, including both pre- and post-consumer textile waste and PET bottles. This technology also improves the cost efficiency of recycled polyester for SHEIN compared to the recycled polyester options currently used in its products. The technology, developed in partnership with Donghua University, chemically breaks down, refines and reconstitutes polyester at the polymer level, allowing it to be recycled repeatedly without compromising the material properties of the resulting polyester fibres. SHEIN is working with selected fibre manufacturers to scale up production, with the first facility set to begin large-scale operations in June 2025, targeting an annual production output of 3,000 metric tons of recycled polyester fibres.

3. Establishment of the SHEIN Foundation & €5M Commitment to Africa Collect Textiles (ACT)

SHEIN has also recently announced the launch of the SHEIN Foundation, alongside a commitment of €5 million (US$5.30 million) to the Africa Collect Textiles (ACT) Foundation, the charitable arm of ACT. The SHEIN Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to foster more inclusive and sustainable communities in places where SHEIN operates and will be the philanthropic arm of the SHEIN Group. ACT is a social enterprise that has developed a used textiles collection and recycling pilot program in Kenya.

Through these initiatives, SHEIN continues to invest in responsible business practices, product innovation, and industry-leading sustainability efforts to make fashion accessible, safe, and environmentally conscious for its global community.

"At SHEIN we are prioritising the decarbonization of our supply chain, but also working on the adoption and promotion of new technologies and processes that have a lower environmental impact and enhance circularity. Mustan brings a wealth of experience in these areas from his previous roles, and will significantly strengthen our bench as we continue our journey to become a more sustainable and responsible business. He will lead our efforts to help solve industry-wide challenges, through innovation and technology, as part of our evoluSHEIN roadmap, SHEIN's comprehensive strategy for addressing social and environmental challenges," said Leonard Lin, President of EMEA and Global Head of Public Affairs for SHEIN.

