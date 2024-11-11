SHEIN Embraces Childhood Joy with its Newest Collaboration with CoComelon

Inspiring Fun, Kindness and Positivity, SHEIN Brings CoComelon to Life Through its Designs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHEIN , a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, launched a collection with one of the biggest kids entertainment franchises in the world, CoComelon . This collaboration showcases a range of children's apparel embodying fun, exploration and creativity.

Featuring over 100 pieces inspired by the colors, characters and theme behind the show, this collection is an extension of the CoComelon universe spanning entertainment platforms, live experiences and products.

SHEIN launches its newest collaboration with CoComelon.

Perfect for children six months to seven years old, the collection includes jumpsuits, pajamas, sweatshirts, matching sets and so much more. Featuring beloved characters like the sweet and curious JJ, the dinosaur-loving Cody, the careful and shy Cece, and the game-loving and singing Nina, each piece in the collection embodies everything young viewers love about the program.

The collection is available on SHEIN's website, with prices ranging from $10-$20. SHEIN invites customers to share their fun finds on social media using #CoComelonxSHEIN and #CoComelonFashionFun. For more information on the CoComelon x SHEIN collaboration and to explore the collection, please visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/cocomelonxshein2024.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

SOURCE SHEIN