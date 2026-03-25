SHEIN Expands Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pilot Initiatives, Signs Agreement with DHL for GoGreen Plus Service

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, has signed an agreement with DHL to adopt its GoGreen Plus service, supporting the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) within air cargo logistics. The collaboration forms part of SHEIN's broader efforts to explore approaches for reducing carbon emissions associated with air transport, while engaging with broader industry initiatives to scale sustainable aviation fuel.

DHL's GoGreen Plus service enables corporate customers to support the use of SAF by introducing it into the aviation fuel supply used within the network. Lifecycle emissions reductions associated with the SAF, relative to conventional jet fuel, are allocated to participating corporate customers using internationally recognised accounting methodologies. These allocations are documented through recognised certification frameworks, enabling participating customers to account for associated SAF-related lifecycle emissions reductions within their emissions reporting.

"Working with partners such as DHL allows us to better understand how sustainable aviation fuel solutions may be incorporated into air cargo logistics," said Mustan Lalani, SHEIN's Head of Sustainability. "Initiatives like this are part of SHEIN's broader efforts to explore how emerging approaches across the aviation sector may contribute to addressing carbon emissions associated with air transport."

"DHL is a pioneer in sustainable logistics. Signing the GoGreen Plus agreement with SHEIN marks another important milestone in DHL Express's commitment to driving the green transformation of air logistics," says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. "As a long-term partner in SHEIN's global logistics network, we are pleased to work together to explore how sustainable aviation fuel can be integrated into their air cargo operations."

Industry Partnerships Supporting SAF Adoption

The agreement with DHL builds on a broader set of pilot initiatives and industry collaborations that SHEIN has undertaken across the air cargo ecosystem. Building on an earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed with Lufthansa Cargo in 2025, SHEIN has also embarked on additional partnerships with logistics providers, cargo airlines and industry groups to better understand how SAF-related solutions may support efforts to reduce lifecycle emissions in air cargo logistics, the economic feasibility of such efforts, and how associated certification and accounting frameworks operate in practice.

SAF Pilot with Atlas Air

In 2025, SHEIN piloted the procurement and use of 187.3 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across 14 Atlas Air charter flights, achieving an estimated emissions reduction of 579.1 tCO₂e.

China SAF Pilot Collaboration with Air China Cargo

SHEIN is participating in a pilot programme organised by China National Aviation Fuel (CNAF) and the Second Research Institute of Civil Aviation of China (CASRI) aimed at bringing together multiple airline and corporate partners, in order to advance SAF adoption in China.

Through this programme, corporate participants will be able to support SAF adoption through procurement agreements, contributing to the development of a broader commercial framework for sustainable aviation fuel in China. Under this initiative, SHEIN plans to procure from Air China Cargo an initial batch of SAF, with traceability mechanisms to track SAF usage and associated emissions reductions.

SHEIN will be among the initial group of participating companies. As part of the pilot, the CASRI and CNAF will jointly issue Certificates based on Proof of Sustainability documenting SAF volumes used and associated lifecycle emissions reductions relative to conventional jet fuel.

World Economic Forum Initiative Supporting SAF Adoption

To complement these initiatives, SHEIN has also joined Green Fuel Forward, a World Economic Forum–led campaign focused on accelerating SAF adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. The initiative seeks to raise awareness of SAF, foster collaboration between corporates, airlines and fuel producers, and strengthen the demand signal for SAF in Asia Pacific through capacity building activities.

Industry Efforts to Scale SAF

SAF currently represents a limited share of global aviation fuel supply, and its wider adoption remains constrained by limited production capacity and higher costs compared with conventional jet fuel. Addressing these challenges will require continued investment and collaboration across airlines, fuel producers, logistics providers and corporate customers.

Through partnerships with logistics providers and airlines, SHEIN is evaluating how SAF-related solutions may support broader industry efforts aimed at reducing lifecycle emissions associated with air transport, while gaining insights into economic feasibility, certification frameworks, emissions accounting and operational integration.

While these initiatives represent early-stage pilots, SHEIN recognises that the emissions impact will be modest relative to the company's overall air transport footprint, based on the fact that only a small proportion of SAF is currently blended into conventional fuel globally. These programmes are intended to help establish partnerships and operational experience that may support broader adoption of SAF-related solutions over time as industry capacity and participation continue to expand.

SOURCE SHEIN