SHEIN Expands U.S. Presence With New Seattle-Area Office

Seattle-area hires to join company's growing American workforce of more than 1,500

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, today announced it will be opening a Seattle-area office in downtown Bellevue, expanding its growing U.S. footprint. The nearly 10,000 sq. ft. office space at Bellevue's Key Center will serve as a hub for SHEIN's U.S. fulfilment and logistics, as the company continues to localize and support speedier delivery times for American customers.

"The U.S. is an important market for SHEIN, and we are thrilled to establish a presence in the Seattle area as we continue enhancing our fulfillment process and improving the customer experience," said Andy Huang, SHEIN's head of U.S. fulfillment and logistics. "This expansion underscores our commitment to efficiency across our operations, and we look forward to contributing to the local community and fostering innovation in the heart of the Pacific Northwest."

SHEIN anticipates that more than 50 professionals will work from the new space by the end of 2024 and is currently hiring for a variety of positions to support logistics and distribution efforts across the U.S. These skilled individuals will play a pivotal role in supporting SHEIN's continued U.S. growth and providing a seamless shopping experience for SHEIN's American customers.

SHEIN employees in the Seattle area will join a growing U.S. team of more than 1,500 corporate and warehouse employees across the country in cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Whitestown, IN.

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

