SHEIN HOSTS THIRD ART DISCOVERY PROJECT TO BRING FASHION AND ART TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, SHEIN, a global, integrated online marketplace of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, will be hosting its next SHEIN X Art Discovery Project and block party, honoring Latinx artists and designers in the city of El Paso, Texas.

The SHEIN X Art Discovery Project is a collaboration with local artists, who dream up inspiring murals, and a celebration of community, culture and small businesses. SHEIN has commissioned four Latinx artists: Jesus "CIMI" Alvarado, Kelsey Rose Kilcrease, Adrian Lopez and Albert "Tino" Ortega, who will unveil their murals to the public in the city of El Paso. In addition, block party attendees will have a chance to check out items from the newly launched SHEIN X Hispanic Heritage collection, featuring pieces designed by Latinx artists that are all part of the SHEIN X design incubator program.

"We are excited to bring our next Art Discovery Project to the city of El Paso," said George Chiao, U.S. President at SHEIN. "Our community of Latinx designers, artists, partners and employees are an integral part of the SHEIN brand and we celebrate them not only this month, but every month. We look forward to delivering a fun day of events."

To celebrate, SHEIN will host a block party featuring:

T-shirt screen printing

Live DJ sets from iHeart Radio

Food trucks

Local vendors

A SHEIN sample sale pop-up, with promotions including fill-a-bag and shoe discounts

The event is free to the public and will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, from 12-6 PM MDT on S. El Paso Street, between Father Rahm and Paisano.

For more information, please visit us.shein.com/campaign/sheinxartdiscoveryelpaso.

ABOUT SHEIN X:

From seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers and artists from around the world, launching more than 25,000 original creations. SHEIN has invested more than $55 million into the program and guides participants through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, to marketing and supply chain logistics. Importantly, SHEIN X designers maintain ownership rights to their SHEIN X designs.

ABOUT SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

