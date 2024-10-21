SHEIN KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON WITH EARLY ACCESS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Unwrap Seasonal Savings of up to 90% off More Than 300,000 Items!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your holiday shopping bags ready! Starting today, global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN is turning up the seasonal magic with an early launch of its Black Friday deals, giving shoppers the perfect reason to start checking off their gift lists before the holiday rush. Now through Dec. 30, SHEIN will continuously roll out discounts of up to 90% off more than 300,000 items.

From trendy apparel to cozy kids' clothing, chic home décor, must-have beauty items, and tech accessories, shoppers are sure to find presents at affordable prices for every person on their list. Marked-down items will continue to be added throughout the season and shoppers can visit here for the latest irresistible deals.

As a sweet holiday perk, customers can also enjoy free shipping on qualifying orders, including all purchases made on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For early access to SHEIN's Black Friday deals, visit us.shein.com or the SHEIN App.

If you snag a deal too good to keep to yourself, spread the HAULliday cheer by showing it off and tagging @shein_us, along with the hashtags #SHEINblackfriday and #SHEINcybermonday.

