SHEIN X JUST GOT COOLER WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE SHEIN X COOLMAN COLLECTION

Self-Proclaimed "Bad Animator" Coolman Coffeedan Brings His Viral, Whimsical Art to SHEIN X with Exclusive Apparel, Accessories, and Homeware

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN X, the program by global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN to support independent brands, artists, and designers, is thrilled to announce its latest exclusive drop with Danny Casale, better known as Coolman Coffeedan. Beloved by millions for his viral doodles and signature positive messages, Casale is bringing his unique art to SHEIN in a limited-edition collection of apparel, accessories, and home goods available worldwide.

SHEIN X Coolman

"I wanted my SHEIN X collection to bring joy to people, to make their day a little bit better and make them smile," said Casale. "Seeing my art brought to life as a hoodie or a beanie, a product that gives warmth and brings comfort, really keeps me going as an artist."

Priced between $1.30 and $45, the SHEIN X Coolman Collection features Casale's iconic, heartfelt creations like his "cuddly, blobby friend," Spesh. The collection spans 98 items across the fashion, accessory, and home categories.

"Coolman Coffeedan's artwork has such universal appeal. It transcends gender, language, and other elements that sometimes divide us, promoting a simple yet quirky sense of the common human experience," said Lynn Xu, global head of SHEIN X. "This collection delivers on our commitment to bringing customers a variety of exciting products and shopping experiences."

SHEIN X has committed $105 million through 2028 to empower brands, artists, and designers worldwide. Since its inception, SHEIN X has launched over 4,600 designers, artists, and brands, making their art accessible across the globe.

SHEIN X invites fans to share their favorite pieces from the SHEIN X Coolman Collection on social media using the hashtags #SHEINXCoolman, #SHEINXArtist, #SHEINX, and #SHEINXCollabs. To shop the collection, visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinxcoolman.

