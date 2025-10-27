SHEIN X JWOWW BRINGS HOLIDAY STYLE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

JWoww's Collaboration With SHEIN Delivers Fashion-Forward Looks for Every Holiday Moment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN has partnered with television personality and entrepreneur Jenni "Jwoww" Farley on a festive new collection. The SHEIN x Jwoww Collection celebrates togetherness, style, quality, and confidence through cozy, coordinated pieces designed for the whole family, just in time for the holidays.

Inspired by Farley's life as a mom and her love of effortless, approachable style, the collection channels cozy cabin vibes with soft textures, layered neutrals, and playful winter prints. Each piece reflects JWoww's signature blend of glam and ease, perfect for lounging fireside or dressing up for festive gatherings.

"Working on my SHEIN collection with my kids was a dream come true," said Jwoww. "The holidays are such a special time of year to spend with the people you love. I wanted this collection to make it easy for every mom to find pieces for herself and her kids this season."

Step into Jwoww's world with cozy-chic ready-to-wear, from turtleneck sweaters made with wool and elegant faux leather jackets to playful mini-me looks for moms and kids alike. Each piece captures the essence of comfort and connection, all with Jwoww's signature touch of style.

SHEIN and Jwoww invite fans to share how they style the collection on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINxJwoww. Shop the SHEIN x Jwoww Collection now exclusively on SHEIN.com.

