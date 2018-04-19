Shell and Toyota move forward with hydrogen facility for freight at Port of Long Beach

The funding, which is contingent upon the approval of the project at an upcoming CEC meeting, forms part of the CEC's Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, which helps develop hydrogen and electric infrastructure at ports, warehousing and distribution centers in California.

Shell and Toyota expect the facility to encourage the use of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in and around Long Beach, one of the world's largest freight hubs.

"This station will help the hydrogen-fueled freight sector to flourish in California," said Oliver Bishop, Hydrogen general manager at Shell. "Hydrogen offers a promising path for decarbonizing transport, particularly the heavy-duty sector where there are few alternatives to conventional fuel. Shell and Toyota will combine their expertise to deliver an effective alternative fuel for Californian freight."

If approved, Shell will build, own and operate a hydrogen station at the Toyota Logistics Services location at the Port of Long Beach, fueling Toyota's Project Portal heavy-duty fuel cell proof of concept truck and public fleets.

"We greatly appreciate the CEC for recognizing the importance of this breakthrough project at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles," said Craig Scott, Director Advanced Technology Vehicles, Toyota Motor North America. "Toyota continues to demonstrate that fuel cells are one of the most innovative and sustainable technologies for light and heavy-duty vehicle electrification. This initiative with Shell further strengthens our combined commitment to hydrogen as a viable transport fuel and complements our retail station project in Northern California."

Shell will source its hydrogen from Toyota's adjacent Tri-Gen facility, which produces hydrogen from 100 percent renewable biogas.

The Notice of Proposed Award was issued on April 6. For more information see: http://www.energy.ca.gov/contracts/GFO-17-603_NOPA.pdf

About Shell

Shell is an integrated energy and petrochemicals company, with an average of 86,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Shell aims to meet the world's growing demand for energy in ways that are economically, environmentally and socially responsible.

Shell is investing in the development of alternative transport fuels including biofuels, liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen and electric mobility.

Shell is taking part in various initiatives to encourage the adoption of hydrogen as a transport fuel. In California, Shell is working alongside Toyota and Honda to expand the hydrogen refueling network. We currently operate two hydrogen fueling stations in Southern California, with seven more planned throughout the state to help push California closer to its goal of 200 hydrogen stations by 2025.

In Germany, Shell is working with the government and industry partners in a cross-sector joint venture, H2 Mobility Germany, to support the development of a nationwide expansion of hydrogen refueling stations.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

