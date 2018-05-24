Shell, Eclipse, CNX Resources Fill 2018 DUG East Speaker Line-Up

"This year's DUG East attendees will hear how upstream producers and midstream operators in North America's top natural gas-producing regions are gassing up for growth in 2018 and beyond," said conference host and Oil and Gas Investor's Editor-in-Chief, Steve Toon. "The added DUG Technology program will reveal the latest in drilling super laterals -- and current best practices in full-field development."

Bernstein Research analyst Jean Ann Salisbury deemed 2018 "the year of the gas tsunami." Shell Oil Company's General Manager Tonya Williams will discuss the company's growing natural gas production at DUG East's Opening Keynote.

Williams will share why the Marcellus and Utica regions rank high in the company's (and many others') portfolio. Holding a vast 600,000 acres in Tioga County, PA, Shell braved early investments through its Appalachian shale cracker project (announced at Hart Energy's 2013 Marcellus-Utica MIDSTREAM conference and exhibition). All eyes remain on the company's successes, as other operators are eager to tap into the regions' resources.

Shortly after Shell's opening keynote, CNX Resources' Chief Operating Officer Tim Dugan will highlight the company's use of technology and big data. Titled "The Stacked Pay Factory," this morning session will review CNX Resources' innovation in using big data to propel itself to the forefront of stacked pay developments in the Appalachian Basin. In the last 6 months, the company acquired a chunk of Noble Partners' investment in Marcellus midstream assets for $305 million cash.

Eclipse Resources' Chairman, President & CEO Benjamin Hulburt will detail the company's rapid Utica growth. Known for pioneering super-lateral drilling, Eclipse is continuing to drill super-laterals in the Ohio Utica and in northeast PA, resulting in an anticipated 8-14% production growth in 2018. Its condensate production is expected to grow about 42% this year as well.

From keynote presentations and operator spotlights to roundtable discussions, the DUG East conference will host 20+ speakers, including:

Jon Farmer , President & CEO, Arsenal Resources

, President & CEO, Michael John , Founder, President & CEO, Northeast Natural Energy

, Founder, President & CEO, Oleg Tolmachev , Vice President, Drilling & Completions, Eclipse Resources

, Vice President, Drilling & Completions, Dennis L. Degner , Senior Vice President of Operations, Range Resources

, Senior Vice President of Operations, D. Randall Wright , President, Wright & Company, Inc.

, President, Barry Zhang , Founder & CEO, Quantico Energy Solutions

, Founder & CEO, Shawn DeVerse , President, Surcon, Ltd. - A MagVar Company

, President, Tom Petrie , Chairman, Petrie Partners

, Chairman, Stephen Beck , Senior Director, North American Shale, Stratas Advisors

, Senior Director, North American Shale, Justin Carlson , Vice President & Managing Director, Research, East Daley Capital Advisors, Inc.

