Shell selects Polarion software from Siemens to digitalize and streamline global capital project data

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that Royal Dutch Shell has selected Polarion Requirements™ software as the foundation for managing and streamlining the flow of requirements across Shell's global Capital Projects ecosystem. Shell will leverage Siemens' Polarion to accelerate development of its digital enterprise as they further transition from document-centric communications to data-driven execution. This will improve the efficiency and flow of digital project data and integrated requirements throughout the Shell supply chain.

Shell is using Polarion, a contextual tool within Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of integrated software and services, to enable highly effective and transparent collaboration between its project development teams.

Shell is using Polarion, a contextual tool within Siemens' Xcelerator™ portfolio of integrated software and services, to enable highly effective and transparent collaboration between its project development teams. The software connects Shell's project teams as they apply Systems Engineering techniques to rapidly and efficiently gather, author, approve, manage, and audit requirements for complex systems across the entire project lifecycle.

"Shell invests billions of dollars each year in new capital projects, Powering Progress in the energy transition and working toward our climate target of being a net-zero energy emissions business by 2050, in step with society. We need trusted partners to do this – which is why we are working with Siemens on a robust, comprehensive and innovative requirements solution," said James Haug, General Manager for Systems Engineering at Shell. "The Polarion Requirements software will be the lynchpin technology for advancing our digital enterprise. As we standardize on and deploy Polarion globally, we look forward to enhanced efficiencies and lower costs for Shell and for our supply chain and project ecosystems."

Siemens and Shell worked collaboratively to ensure that the Polarion solution provided was configured to accelerate Shell's digital transformation goals. The strategy involved atomizing corporate specification documents into data using Polarion to automatically create status reports, documents and workflows that subsequently improve the real-time availability of relevant standards content and requirements across the organization. As a result of the initiative, requirements previously managed in documents are now available as data to be modified and tracked, via a user-friendly collaborative interface, to support and deliver greater efficiency in engineering workflows across the project development lifecycle. Shell quickly expanded the use of Polarion to a substantial number of projects globally within the first year, following the technology's initial deployment.

"Siemens is pleased to help one of the world's foremost energy firms develop and deploy a modern, world-class digital enterprise based on the management and coordination of requirements data and other critical initiatives," said John Nixon, Senior Director for the Energy & Utilities Industry at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By implementing a unified approach to requirements management that connects all project development processes with their engineering artifacts, and improving the collaboration between the teams that originate, manage and review them, Polarion is helping Shell and its supply chain partners reduce their total cost of ownership, improve regulatory compliance, and accelerate time-to-value on assets."

For more information on Shell's selection of Siemens's technology please see here. For more information on Siemens' solutions for the energy and utilities industry, please see here.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software