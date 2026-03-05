SHELL YEAH! LITTLE WOODROW'S KICKS OFF 2026 TURTLE RACING SEASON WITH TURTLEVERSE THEME

Texas' most beloved neighborhood bar tradition returns March 5 with a retro sci-fi twist

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best things to do in Texas on Thursdays? For fun, excitement and an only-in-Texas rowdy good time, the answer is live turtle racing at Little Woodrow's in Houston, San Antonio, Lubbock, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The iconic Texas neighborhood bar, established in 1995 and known for good times and creating memories, is officially kicking off its 2026 Turtle Racing season Thursday, March 5, with a brand-new theme: TurtleVerse, a retro, sci-fi comic-inspired multiverse experience that's equal parts spectacle, community and cold-beer chaos.

Each Thursday through Nov. 19, live turtle racing action begins at 7 or 8 p.m. (check local listings) at the following Little Woodrow's locations:

Midtown (Houston), now in its 18 th season

season Webster (Houston), now in season two

Stone Oak (San Antonio), celebrating season 10

Lubbock, racing into season 6

Southpark Meadows (Austin), in season 4

Frisco (Dallas-Fort Worth), set to join the tradition when it opens its doors this spring

What started as a quirky Thursday night idea in Midtown Houston nearly two decades ago has grown into one of Texas' most enduring live bar entertainment traditions. Eighteen seasons in, the races are still packing patios and drawing regulars, first-timers and curious spectators who come to cheer on their favorite shelled athletes.

The 2026 TurtleVerse roster is loaded with personality. Racers with names like Turtle Swift, Shellvester Stallone, Timothée Shellamet, Slow Rogan, TORTilla, Dave Shellpell and James Franco all have their own backstories, fan bases and nail-biting shell-to-shell drama every Thursday night.

"Turtle Racing is our most beloved tradition, and for 2026, we wanted to take it up a notch," said Ray Risley, President of Woody's Brands. "There's something about race night that taps into pure fan energy that keeps people coming back, and the TurtleVerse theme takes that a step further and hits that sweet spot between nostalgia and absurdity."

New for 2026, Little Woodrow's is rolling out the Turtle Journey loyalty program, giving fans a reason to keep coming back every Thursday. Guests can check in, earn points and redeem rewards throughout the season.

For the full schedule, turtle bios and loyalty program sign-up, visit littlewoodrows.com/turtle-racing.

