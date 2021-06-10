Shenandoah University Moves to the Cloud with Ellucian to Support Sustainability and Business Continuity

RESTON, Va. and WINCHESTER, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Shenandoah University will be migrating its Colleague ERP environment to cloud. Part of the HESS Consortium and a longtime Ellucian customer, Shenandoah University joins the more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their cloud partner.

Shenandoah University's move to cloud allows the institution to become more agile, nimble and secure while removing long-standing technology customizations from their ERP platform. Moving from an on-premise hardware and server maintenance model to Ellucian's managed cloud environment will support the university's long-term sustainability and business continuity goals while freeing up IT resources to focus on other institutional priorities.

"At Shenandoah, we are setting the stage to move forward with a new model of shared services," said Vice President for Administration and Finance Bob Keasler. "The financial model of education is changing, and we are open for others to join us in this new world as a comprehensive private college system. Everything we do, we look to put students first. Now more than ever, the personalized private education experience is what students need."

"Moving to the Ellucian cloud will accelerate Shenandoah University's digital transformation and provide the flexibility needed as they deliver on their commitment to students, faculty and staff," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As an end-to-end cloud partner, we will work with Shenandoah University to configure a seamless technology ecosystem resulting in increased institutional agility and an elegant user experience."

The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium (HESS) is a consortium of private colleges and universities focused on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services. Ellucian serves more than 130 HESS institutions. www.hessconsortium.org

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Shenandoah University

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends the best of professional studies and the liberal arts. With more than 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. Visit su.edu for more information.

