Shennongjia: 'Mini Switzerland' in China

News provided by

GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

01 Jun, 2023, 02:18 ET

SHENNONGJIA, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

With its rolling mountains, glistening water, rich plants, and rare animals, it's no wonder that Shennongjia, located in central China's Hubei Province, is known as the "Mini Switzerland" of China.

Continue Reading
image_5016866_12220234
image_5016866_12220234

"When I visited Shennongjia, I felt as though I had stumbled upon the enchanting mountains and waters of Switzerland. It is a must-visit destination for all," said Brian Gonzalez, an Argentinean vlogger.

The winding mountain paths, verdant meadows, fresh air, and idyllic beauty in Shennongjia exude complete vibes of the Swiss countryside. Tourists can take a sightseeing train to explore the captivating wonderland.

In this treasure trove of biodiversity, visitors can also see sika deer and wild golden snub-nosed monkeys, a rare and endangered species endemic to China, in the dense virgin forest. These cute animals remind them of black-nosed sheep in Switzerland.

As a Chinese saying goes, all things that grow live in harmony and benefit from the nourishment of nature. Shennongjia sets the perfect example of how man and nature can both prosper and live in harmony.

The stunning blue Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia looks very much like Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The magnificent scenery with the reflection of the blue sky and lush mountains in the crystal-clear waters of Dajiu Lake gives tourists a sense of tranquility and inspires them to respect nature.

Travelers can enjoy the sunrise scenery of Dajiu Lake, with the rising sun casting a golden hue across the lake and the morning mist creating an impressionist painting. They can also observe a spectacular sea of clouds over the mountains in Shennongjia.

If Shennongjia is not at the top of your travel wish list, then wish again!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090412/image_5016866_12220234.jpg

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

Also from this source

Ausländische Journalisten entdecken florierende Gemüseindustrie in Shouguang, in der ostchinesischen Provinz Shandong

Novináři ze zemí SCO navštívili Lien-jün-kang a objevili prosperitu města

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.