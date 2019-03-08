Sheraton Unveils New Logo Marking Transformation Milestone

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International's most global brand continues its transformation journey with a nod to its timeless pioneering legacy, as it unveils a new logo that pays homage to its past and depicts its vision for the future. The new design reflects the brand's holistic vision for the future, making Sheraton the central gathering place of communities around the world, welcoming guests and locals into a public space that embodies the modern town square vibe.

"The logo's evolution reflects the renewed energy and firm commitment we are making to our owners and guests to the resurgence of this iconic brand. More than a logo, this is a symbolic statement of Sheraton's vision for our new guest experience," said Mara Hannula, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, Classic Premium Brands. "This was the final piece of the redesign puzzle. This new logo offers a modernized look and feel to match the reimagined space while maintaining the powerful equity and recognition of the original logo."

The new Sheraton experience will be available to guests later this year in Phoenix. The transformed 1,000-room Sheraton Grand Phoenix hotel which the company purchased in 2018 will bring to life the first of Sheraton's full on-strategy hotel along with other exciting innovations. The hotel will serve as a living and breathing lab, showcasing design and activations, using new technology and insights that bring a unique community vibe to the space.

"There has been so much enthusiasm for the new direction of the brand and owners are excited about the change," said Indy Adenaw, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Sheraton Hotels and Resorts. "From Phoenix to Toronto, Tel Aviv to Fiji more than 30% of our portfolio worldwide is under some sort of renovation. Whether it is a full or partial transformation, I am sure our guests will be pleased with what they see."

The first Western brand in China and the first U.S. brand to do business in Eastern Europe and Russia, Sheraton's signature crest is one of the most recognized marks in the world. Serving as a reminder of the brand's long-standing history, at the center of the new logo, the iconic Sheraton "S" remains. The new logo has been redesigned to signal an eye to the future while also hearkening back to Sheraton's history. The new logo reimagines the signature laurel as movement from the world and the energy of gathering, which point to the modernized Sheraton "S" redrawn at the center. Guests will start to see the new logo on collateral and websites starting in April.

In celebration of this moment for the brand, Sheraton associates across the world are kicking off on March 13 internal rallies to commemorate this milestone and the new Sheraton service and culture strategy, recommitting themselves to the brand and to reestablishing its place at the heart of the global community.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to explore, relax and enjoy the possibilities of travel at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. Sheraton continues to enhance the brand through innovative guest experience, differentiating design, multi-channel marketing and a sharp focus on service. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™ , replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

